MediaBlink™ Eyes Historic 2020

MediaBlink, a leading interactive print, digital marketing and data solutions company, recently announced its re-emergence into the print media marketplace with a refreshed identity, logo and website design.

“This brand conversion speaks to where we are today with our company’s innovative integrated solutions,” says Benny Burst, Co-Founder at MediaBlink, “It tells the story of our creativity, client service and core values.”



A familiar partner to several high-profile manufacturers, dealerships and reputable B2C businesses, MediaBlink takes a consultative approach to client relations in automotive, marine, agriculture, construction, distribution, and manufacturing industries. With MediaBlink targeting optimized sales strategies for these audiences, the company’s renewed identity reinforces its positioning as a giant in direct marketing strategy and acquisition.



At the heart of MediaBlink’s dynamic multimedia services is proprietary software (SaaS) Profit Miner™, a best-in-class sales force management system that seamlessly identifies top-tier prospects and converts them to buyers. Profit Miner’s software technology capitalizes on relevant consumer insights to empower businesses, in conjunction with print plans, to deliver tailored consumer messaging through digital tools like SMS messaging, email marketing and social media drip campaigns.



MediaBlink’s other unified solutions consist of direct mail, integrated marketing, creative services, and data and analytics. Through these solutions and core values of integrity, accountability and transparency, MediaBlink aims to continue Reshaping the World of Media™.



With headquarters in greater New Orleans, Louisiana, and a satellite location in Detroit, Michigan, MediaBlink’s unwavering commitment to building trusting partner and community relationships is a great source of pride within the organization.



About MediaBlink:

Joshua Taylor

833-30-BLINK



https://www.mediablink.com



