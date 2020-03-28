Resume Pilots Launches Affiliate Program for Recruiters and Career Coaches

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Resume Pilots Press Release

Resume Pilots, an award-winning executive resume writing company, has launched its affiliate program, which provides partners with commission for successful client referrals.

Chicago, IL, March 28, 2020 --(



"We have existing partnerships with recruiters who regularly refer clients in need of resume and cover letter writing help, allowing them to focus on what they do best - placing additional candidates," Matt Glodz, Founder and Managing Partner, explains.



The Resume Pilots affiliate program expands this offering to other interested partners who are committed to helping their clients grow professionally.



"We have always been committed to offering an unparalleled quality of writing and client service, as we recognize that our partners trust us to indirectly represent their firms,” Matt says.



“Recruiters tell us that companies have remarked on the quality of documents they received from applicants who have worked with us.”



Organizations who join the program can increase their income while reducing time spent assisting clients with their application materials.



Recruiters and Career Coaches



Recruiters and career coaches can refer clients who need editing or a complete overhaul of their job application documents.



Resume Pilots also offers custom packages for firms who wish to outsource resume writing services previously completed in-house.



In addition, Resume Pilots can refer clients who are in the early stages of their career search to relevant recruiters for potential placement.



Outplacement Firms



Outplacement firms that support candidates through layoffs partner with Resume Pilots to provide resume and cover letter writing services as part of their overall support packages.



The Resume Pilots team also offers cost-efficient resume writing webinars for groups as well as an online course.



Online Learning Providers



Online learning providers who do not offer dedicated career services can refer their students for resume and cover letter assistance.



A well-written resume can improve student placement success upon completion of their online degree of certification, indirectly improving program satisfaction.



The Resume Pilots team will ensure that students' newly-earned credentials, as well as the skills sets developed, are effectively reflected on their resumes.



Influencers



Influencers focusing on lifestyle, entrepreneurship, or careers can promote our services on their social media via blogs, Instagram stories, or dedicated posts.



Additional Benefits for Affiliate Partners



Partners can also take advantage of custom writing services including press releases, SEO-optimized blog posts and website copywriting, and job description development for their firms.



Learn More and Join



“Integrity is our number one priority, and all documents we prepare are reviewed by a Certified Professional Resume Writer,” Matt says.



"As a result, our partners can rest assured that we will represent both their firm and their clients in the best possible light."



To learn more about the Resume Pilots affiliate program or to express your interest, please visit affiliates.resumepilots.com.



You can also email team@resumepilots.com or call (312) 428-6048.



About Resume Pilots



Resume Pilots is an executive resume writing service that works with driven, successful applicants at all stages of their careers.



Previous clients include finance and pharmaceutical CEOs, senior managers in top consulting firms, and recent graduates working for Fortune 500 companies.



Matt Glodz

(312) 428-6048



https://www.resumepilots.com



