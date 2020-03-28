Press Releases Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions Implements Safety Protocol Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

The oilfield technology and service provider has taken measures in line with CDC guidance to protect employees' health while minimizing disruption to oil producers' business operations.

Oklahoma City, OK, March 28, 2020 --(



In a letter posted to the company's website on Monday, March 23, Valiant states that technical service teams will remain active across its locations while adhering to strict hygiene and social distancing protocols on-site.



Additionally, all Valiant sales personnel are encouraged to connect with customers virtually to reduce risk of personal exposure and minimize use of public transport.



Valiant states it will continue to monitor the latest advice from public health authorities on the COVID-19 response and adapt accordingly. Link to original content: https://valiant-als.com/health-and-safety-coronavirus-response/



Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions is an independent, global provider of technologies and services for oil and gas production. To learn more about the company's latest updates, visit www.valiant-als.com/news. Oklahoma City, OK, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In response to the rapid expansion of the coronavirus epidemic, Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions has enacted emergency guidelines and preventative measures across its locations to support uninterrupted business operations while enabling teams to work remotely where possible.In a letter posted to the company's website on Monday, March 23, Valiant states that technical service teams will remain active across its locations while adhering to strict hygiene and social distancing protocols on-site.Additionally, all Valiant sales personnel are encouraged to connect with customers virtually to reduce risk of personal exposure and minimize use of public transport.Valiant states it will continue to monitor the latest advice from public health authorities on the COVID-19 response and adapt accordingly. Link to original content: https://valiant-als.com/health-and-safety-coronavirus-response/Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions is an independent, global provider of technologies and services for oil and gas production. To learn more about the company's latest updates, visit www.valiant-als.com/news. Contact Information Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Mari Rada

405-605-4567



valiant-als.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions