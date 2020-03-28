360training Releases Free COVID-19 Awareness Course

360training, the nation’s leader in providing online regulatory-approved training for multiple verticals, released its Free COVID-19 Awareness Course to improve workplace safety by informing workers and the community at large on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Austin, TX, March 28, 2020 --(



“While we are all in uncharted territory, 360training is uniquely prepared to deliver on our mission of providing individuals and organizations regulatory-approved training to enable a safe and healthy environment for the communities they serve,” stated Tom Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at 360training. “We are focused on the health and safety of our employees, their families, and communities.”



By releasing their Free COVID-19 Awareness Course, 360training aims to abolish misinformation about coronavirus, its symptoms, and how it spreads. The CDC expects that widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States will occur in the coming months. With some misguided citizens still engaging in risky behaviors that put portions of the population at risk, the immediate dissemination of information about COVID-19 contained in this free course is critical to the health of the nation.



360training’s course equips individuals with a fundamental overview of coronavirus, including a summary of COVID-19’s spread around the world, advice to employers on how to combat the virus, and information on practicing preventative measures like self-isolation and social-distancing.



About 360training

360training is the leading online eLearning marketplace for individuals and businesses to procure their regulatory-approved training. Founded in 1997, the company has since expanded its brands to include OSHAcampus, Learn2Serve, and AgentCampus to grant custom online training and certifications for diverse industries such as environmental health and safety, food and beverage, real estate, and insurance. To learn more, please visit www.360training.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn. Austin, TX, March 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 360training, the nation’s leader in providing online regulatory-approved training for multiple verticals, released its Free COVID-19 Awareness Course to improve workplace safety by informing workers and the community at large on how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.“While we are all in uncharted territory, 360training is uniquely prepared to deliver on our mission of providing individuals and organizations regulatory-approved training to enable a safe and healthy environment for the communities they serve,” stated Tom Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at 360training. “We are focused on the health and safety of our employees, their families, and communities.”By releasing their Free COVID-19 Awareness Course, 360training aims to abolish misinformation about coronavirus, its symptoms, and how it spreads. The CDC expects that widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States will occur in the coming months. With some misguided citizens still engaging in risky behaviors that put portions of the population at risk, the immediate dissemination of information about COVID-19 contained in this free course is critical to the health of the nation.360training’s course equips individuals with a fundamental overview of coronavirus, including a summary of COVID-19’s spread around the world, advice to employers on how to combat the virus, and information on practicing preventative measures like self-isolation and social-distancing.About 360training360training is the leading online eLearning marketplace for individuals and businesses to procure their regulatory-approved training. Founded in 1997, the company has since expanded its brands to include OSHAcampus, Learn2Serve, and AgentCampus to grant custom online training and certifications for diverse industries such as environmental health and safety, food and beverage, real estate, and insurance. To learn more, please visit www.360training.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.