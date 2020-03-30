Award Winning Author Publishes First Romance Novel, "ECHO" on Amazon

Press Releases Jim West Press Release

The Woodlands, TX, March 30, 2020



"ECHO" is available on Amazon now. The Woodlands, TX, March 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Award winning and critically acclaimed author, Jim West, from the Woodlands, TX has recently released his first contemporary romance novel, "ECHO," on Amazon in both eBook and paperback formats. Jim is best known to readers across the world for his fantasy series, Magicae Mathematica. That series used mathematics and Latin to bring readers into a world of magic and life lessons that won the Independent Publishers, Moonbeam Children’s, Reader’s Favorite, and Reader Ready awards and has sold in over 40 countries.Jim co-authored "ECHO" with new romance writer, Melissa Riggio from Louisiana. This is Melissa’s first novel. Jim first came up with the concept of the story from a family member whom after a traumatic accident developed temporary amnesia for about one week. That event inspired the story of "ECHO," but it would take Jim over a decade to get the story completed due to life events and traveling overseas for many years."ECHO" is set in the mid-90s and tells the story of a down on his luck man whose accident at work leaves him with temporary Amnesia. During this time of amnesia, he decides to change his life for the better. The story dives into the questions of will he be able to keep all these new memories when the amnesia is over? The books tagline is “A love story that shows how the mind may forget, but the heart always remembers.”“This is a romance story that invokes a nostalgic feeling of the nineties and the music of Nirvana. I have had this story in mind for over a decade and just happy to be finally able to share it with the world,” Jim West said."ECHO" is available on Amazon now. Contact Information Jim West

832-266-4440



www.JimWestAuthor.com



