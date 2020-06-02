The Tommy Zegan Original 6'2" Brett Favre Bronze Statue Finds Home

Press Releases Tommy Zegan Originals Press Release

Brett Favre larger than life statue aka The Gunslinger finds home in Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

This was the first statue that Tommy Zegan made; commissioned by Los Angeles-based business transactional Attorney and former NFL/PA Certified Contract Advisor Bruce Singman, Esq., who was in the vanguard of those Advisors who championed free agency for the NFL players in 1987.



Jackson, MS, June 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Artist and designer Tommy Zegan has found a home for his Brett Favre larger than life bronze statue called The Gunslinger. The statue is 6' 2" and weighs over 600 lbs. This magnificent and spectacular larger than life size bronze sculpture of Brett Favre is the only statue of it's kind and is representative of his eminence in the grand history of the world renown National Football League.

