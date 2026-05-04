Football News
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Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Harbinger Sports Partners Announces $450 Million Initial Closing of Its Fund I Strategy
Harbinger Sports Partners (“Harbinger”) today announced the successful initial closing of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I strategy (the “Fund I Strategy”). Following the closing, Harbinger has secured over $450 million in assets under management related to the Fund I... - April 23, 2026 - Harbinger Sports Partners
Dripping Springs Pop Warner Tigers Open 2026 Season Registration, Launch Sponsorship & Volunteer Initiatives
The Dripping Springs Youth Sports Association (DSYSA) has opened registration for the 2026 Dripping Springs Pop Warner Tigers youth football season, welcoming athletes ages 5 to 12 across the Dripping Springs community. As part of Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s largest youth football and cheer organization, the program emphasizes both athletic development and academic achievement. - April 09, 2026 - Dripping Springs Pop Warner Football
Colorado Spartans Return to Denver for First Home Game April 11 at Denver Coliseum
Colorado Spartans Bring Family-Fun to Arena Football with Star Talent and Fan Activations. - April 01, 2026 - GRAVES Civic Solutions
TriMkt Launches “Your Next Arena” Campaign Focused on Athlete to Career Transition
TriMkt, a marketing and sales consulting firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has launched a new thought leadership campaign focused on the successful transition of collegiate athletes into the corporate world. The initiative, titled “Your Next Arena: From College Athletics to the Corporate... - March 29, 2026 - TriMkt
LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in... - March 21, 2026 - LLH Healthcare
Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding. - February 18, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
TJ Ribs Will Celebrate Potential LSU vs Alabama Victory with Free Ribs on November 9
TJ Ribs, the official BBQ Restaurant of LSU athletics is offering free half racks of Fulton ribs to all dine-in guests on Sunday, Nov. 9 if LSU beats Alabama on Nov. 8—no purchase needed. - November 05, 2025 - TJ Ribs
Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition Announces Inaugural GENEXSIS 2025 Summit
The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition (GSIC), in partnership with SEICon, announces GENEXSIS 2025, Georgia’s premier sports innovation summit, set for November 12, 2025, in Atlanta. The one-day event will unite athletes, innovators, investors, and leaders from organizations like Georgia Tech, Microsoft, and the Atlanta Braves to explore how technology, data, and design are shaping the future of sports. - October 30, 2025 - The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition
PlayerProps.ai Outperforms Competitors to Take #1 Spot as Most Accurate NFL Prop Prediction App
Top-ranked AI-powered sports betting research platform wins BetSmart’s inaugural NFL Player Prop Projection Bracket, out-doing BettingPros, Rithmm, Props.Cash, Action Network, and others to claim the top accuracy title. - October 29, 2025 - Better Bets Inc
Nashville Selected as Host of 2034 Special Olympics USA Games
Thousands of athletes will come to Nashville to compete and showcase inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities in 2034. - October 29, 2025 - Special Olympics Tennessee
Archie Manning Named Omicron Delta Kappa’s 2025 Laurel Crowned Circle Award Winner
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Archie Manning (University of Mississippi) as the 2025 Laurel Crowned Circle Award recipient, the Society’s highest individual honor. Presented Sept. 25 at Ole Miss, this award recognizes Manning’s legendary athletic achievements and lifelong commitment to scholarship, service, character, and leadership that continue to inspire on and off the field. - October 04, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Mike London Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Athletics
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Mike London (University of Richmond, 2009) as the 2025 Pillar of Leadership in Athletics recipient. London, head football coach at William & Mary, is recognized for developing student-athletes as leaders, fostering academic excellence, and demonstrating that true success in athletics extends beyond the scoreboard. - October 02, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Barry's Ticket Service Market Analysis: Taylor Swift's Potential Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance Could Drive Unprecedented 35% Ticket Price Surge
Industry experts project record-breaking viewership and economic impact if pop superstar confirms February 8, 2026 performance at Levi's Stadium. - September 05, 2025 - Barry's Ticket Service
FantasyNerds.com Relaunches with New Tools, Sleek Design, and Enhanced Features for Fantasy Football Fans of All Levels
FantasyNerds.com, one of the longest-running and most trusted names in fantasy football, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its flagship website just in time for the upcoming NFL season. - July 28, 2025 - Fantasy Nerds
Former MLB CFO, Jonathan Mariner, Joins Harbinger Sports Partners as GP
Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I, LP, the $750 million private equity fund focused on minority investments in major U.S. professional sports franchises, led by industry heavy weights Mark Cuban, Steve Cannon and Rashaun Williams, proudly announces the appointment of Jonathan Mariner as General... - July 07, 2025 - Harbinger Sports Partners
OrthoNeuro Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Sports Medicine Specialist Dr. Brian Skura, DO - Expanding Access for Athletes and Active Patients
OrthoNeuro is pleased to announce that fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist Brian Skura, DO will join the practice on August 11, 2025. With advanced expertise in treating sports-related injuries and a passion for helping athletes and active individuals return to peak... - July 07, 2025 - OrthoNeuro
Steve Cannon, Mark Cuban and Rashaun Williams Announce Plans to Launch Harbinger Sports Partners, a $750 Million Fund That Will Focus on Major U.S. Sports Franchises
Management of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I, LP, a $750 million private equity vehicle, officially announced plans to launch today with a differentiated model built around direct operational experience, secondary market expertise, and a data-driven approach to identifying undervalued sports assets. - May 16, 2025 - Harbinger Sports Partners
FantasySpin Partners with Birches Health to Enhance Responsible Gaming Initiatives
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Birches Health, a leading national provider of responsible gaming resources and problem gambling support services, to enhance and expand its responsible gaming initiatives. This... - May 13, 2025 - FantasySpin
Gospel Choir Releases New Album Honoring the Philly Eagles
Members of the famed Late Show’s Gospel Choir are all super fans of #49 Super Bowl winners, The Philadelphia Eagles. And, they are proving their devotion to these champions of the NFL by releasing this extraordinary Pop/Gospel album. - May 13, 2025 - The Late Show’s Gospel Choir
NFL Sees 43% Drop in Kickoff Concussion Rate - Dr. Thom Mayer Highlights Success on My Favorite Mistake Podcast
The NFL’s new “dynamic kickoff” rule led to a 43% drop in concussion rates on kickoffs during the 2024 season, according to Dr. Thom Mayer, Medical Director for the NFLPA. On the My Favorite Mistake podcast, Dr. Mayer discussed how science, equipment innovation, and systems thinking are improving player safety while keeping the game exciting. “The good news is, it worked. The bad news—and the good news—is the work continues.” - May 11, 2025 - Constancy, Inc.
Cheesesteaks for Change: Atlanta Falcons Star AJ Terrell Partners with Philly G Steaks to Empower Young Athletes of Color Beyond the Game
On the biggest weekend of football dreams, Atlanta Falcons’ standout AJ Terrell is launching something bigger than the game. - April 22, 2025 - AJT Foundation
CamCo Commercial Inc. Launches Long-Awaited $1.8 Billion Impact Fund, Targeting One Million Jobs
CamCo Commercial Inc. launches $1.8B Impact Fund (est. 2019) to deploy over 4 years across 19 sectors (resorts, energy, tech, etc.). Goal: 1M jobs, zero debt for partners. Faced scrutiny during setup. - April 21, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
NJ Ciphers Announce Official Tryouts at Monmouth Regional High School on May 4
The NJ Ciphers are offering athletes a unique opportunity to earn a spot on New Jersey’s newest professional indoor football team during open tryouts. - April 17, 2025 - Sleeping Bear Productions
Former NFL Athlete and Billionaire Financier Cameron Colvin Announces Third Installment of Bestselling "NeverStop" Series
Cameron J Colvin, ex-NFL athlete and billionaire financier, releases "The Art of No Self Doubt," the 3rd in his NeverStop series, on July 4. The book reveals strategies for building a "quiet empire" amidst challenges. Colvin's global book tour starts in October, featuring cocktail events and more. "Being counted out is the biggest motivator," says Colvin. - April 12, 2025 - Rise Above Creative Solutions
Rooster Tail Charters Launches New Charter Boat Company in Murrells Inlet, SC
Coleman Reich, a former Coastal Carolina Football Player and 2022 Graduate, brings his passion for fishing to the coastal waters of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. - February 20, 2025 - Rooster Tail Charters LLC
FantasySpin Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion and Leadership Promotions
FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced key leadership changes and a successful beta launch in driving forward its next phase of growth. FantasySpin’s patented gameplay blends the skill of DFS with the excitement of a gamified experience,... - February 18, 2025 - FantasySpin
SportGait and Heads Together Health Merge to Form NeuroTech Insights, Transforming Neurofunctional Prehabilitation, Performance, and Recovery
NFL Legends Luke Kuechly & Merril Hoge Partner with AI-Driven Health Startup Revolutionizing TBI Assessment & Recovery - February 11, 2025 - NeuroTech Insights
TradingCardsMarketplace.com Joins Forces with FlexOffers.com to Expand Its Reach in the Trading Card Industry
TradingCardsMarketplace.com, a premier online platform for buying and selling trading cards, has announced a strategic move to FlexOffers.com, one of the industry's leading affiliate marketing networks. This collaboration is set to significantly expand TradingCardsMarketplace.com’s visibility and engagement within the trading card community by leveraging FlexOffers.com’s extensive network of publishers and content creators. - February 07, 2025 - TradingCardsMarketplace.com
Mercy Wellness Unveils Historic Super Bowl Consumption Party & Exclusive Sneak Peek of North Bay's Only Licensed Cannabis Lounge
Mercy Wellness, an award-winning, vertically integrated cannabis company serving the North Bay and Sonoma County since 2010, is excited to announce an exclusive Super Bowl Consumption Party on Sunday, February 9, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This 21+, one-of-a-kind event offers a sneak peek into... - February 05, 2025 - Mercy Wellness
Super Bowl Ticket Raffle to Support Unbranded, a Non-Profit Empowering Sex Trafficking Survivors
Super Bowl Ticket Raffle to Support Unbranded, a Non-Profit Empowering Sex Trafficking Survivors. Only 1500 tickets will be sold and (5) winners of a pair of tickets will be announced “live” on January 30 at approximately 7pm CST. Unbranded’ s mission is to serve sex trafficking survivors who have been branded, a common practice used by traffickers to exert control over their victims. The organization provides a safe and supportive environment for survivors to heal and rebuild their lives. - January 22, 2025 - Unbranded
Better-Bracket.com Unveils New Pool: College Football Playoffs 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game of the College Football Playoff. Simply create a "College Football Playoffs 2024" pool on Better-Bracket.com and share it with your friends. - December 08, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Better-Bracket.com Launches New Pool: The NBA Cup 2024
Inspired by the familiar format of March Madness pools, Better Bracket allows fans to predict the winners of each game starting with the NBA Cup Round of 8. Simply create a "NBA Cup 2024" pool on Better Bracket and share it with your friends. - December 05, 2024 - Better-Bracket.com
Day Block Brewing Hosts Sports Legends Meet & Greet Tommy Kramer & Jim McMahon
Headlining the event are former NFL quarterbacks Tommy Kramer (Minnesota Vikings) and Jim McMahon (Chicago Bears), known for their legendary careers and rivalry. Joining them are two special guests: Rudy Ruettiger, the inspiration for the beloved football movie Rudy, and Maris Valainis, remembered for his role in the classic basketball film Hoosiers. - November 22, 2024 - Day Block Brewing
Terry Smith, Inspiration for Hit TV Show Ted Lasso, Joins the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) as Major Stakeholder
Women's Football Alliance Secures Major Financial Stakeholder - November 06, 2024 - Women's Football Alliance
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Good Time Activities Introduces Durable and Weatherproof Cornhole Boards Designed to Last a Lifetime
Good Time Activities' state-of-the-art cornhole boards are perfect for the beach, tailgate, backyard, or wherever. What sets these boards apart from the competition is their superior engineering and construction. Their premium cornhole boards are made from 3003H16 aluminum alloy with aerospace-quality honeycomb construction. Their proprietary design and unique engineering mean the boards will last a lifetime. - October 01, 2024 - Good Time Activities
Blitz Champz Football Card Game NFL Shield Edition Launches at Barnes & Noble Nationwide to Kick Off the NFL Season
Blitz Champz, the dynamic football card game created by women’s tackle and flag football champion Adrienne Smith, proudly announces the launch of its NFL Shield edition. This exciting release is available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, timed perfectly with the start of the NFL... - September 12, 2024 - Blitz Champz
Introducing Carolina Stars Football: A New Era of Excellence and Community Service in Women's Tackle Football
Carolina Stars Football proudly announces the launch of a world-class women's tackle football team, committed to excellence and community service. The team will be joining the American Women’s Football League (AWFL) for the 2025 Season. Under the leadership of five dedicated owners - Dale and... - August 14, 2024 - Carolina Stars Football
Las Vegas Executive Association Hosts Fireside Chat with Michael Crome, CFO of the Las Vegas Raiders
On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Las Vegas Executive Association (LVEA) had the honor of welcoming Michael Crome, CFO of the Las Vegas Raiders, for an engaging and insightful Fireside Chat with LVEA Vice President Mark Baker. The event was both enjoyable and educational, providing members with a... - August 03, 2024 - Las Vegas Executives Association
Sports Media, Inc. Announces Game Day Advertising Solutions for College Bowl Games
Sports Media Inc., a leading sports marketing and media company, announces a suite of innovative advertising solutions designed to captivate and engage fans at college bowl games. These offerings aim to revolutionize how brands connect with passionate sports enthusiasts, demonstrating the company's... - August 03, 2024 - Sports Media Inc.
Omni Pool Builders Launches "Touchdown to Swim" Event: Win $100,000 Refund If AZ Cats Win NCAA 2024-2025 Championship
Omni Pool Builders and Design announces the "Touchdown to Swim" event, offering clients a chance to win up to $100,000 in pool refunds or credits if the Arizona Cats win the 2024-2025 NCAA National Championship. This innovative campaign not only supports the local team but also fosters community spirit and youth development through strategic investment. Visit tucsonpoolbuilders.com/touchdown_to_swim for more information. - July 30, 2024 - Omni Pool Builders and Design LLC
The Moral Questions of Sports Launches Podcast on August 1, 2024
The Moral Questions of Sports launches its Podcast on August 1, 2024. In an era of sports media without landmark television shows such as The Sports Reporters, Outside the Lines, and Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, sport journalism has been marginalized. While the main sports stories will always... - July 30, 2024 - The Moral Questions of Sports
Introducing an Iconic Collaboration: The Daytona x Kakha Kaladze
In the world of horology, where tradition meets innovation, DiW Manufacture proudly presents an extraordinary timepiece: the Daytona x Kakha Kaladze. This unique collaboration is a tribute to the remarkable journey of Kakha Kaladze, blending Georgian heritage with cutting-edge watchmaking craftsmanship. - June 24, 2024 - Designa Individual
Fantasy Sports EVO is Changing the Way Daily Fantasy Sports is Played
Fantasy Sports EVO is a unique team-based daily fantasy sports app. How is it different? With EVO, users pick teams, not players to build their lineups. This one-of-a-kind platform simplifies daily fantasy – making it more accessible to a whole new pool of users who may have been previously intimidated by the amount of time and research fantasy demands. The platform hosts all major professional sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and WNBA. EVO is super fun, super easy, and for everyone. - June 18, 2024 - Fantasy Sports EVO
A New Women’s Tackle Football Team in Town: The River City Grizzlies
New to the league, but not new to the game. The River City Grizzlies is an up and coming women’s tackle football team in Sacramento, California. Their goal is to bring back the true meaning of women’s football to the city. “Where football meets community” is a slogan they live by. - June 14, 2024 - River City Grizzlies