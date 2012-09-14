PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

ARIMBO Announces K-POT Airbag Pad System, Changing the Game in Athlete Protection Equipment The K-POT Airbag pad with its unique and innovative technology provides superior protection for athletes while playing sports. Competitors or aspirants need to keep their bodies safe during sporting events, especially where their genital areas are concerned. The K-POT Airbag pad is new, innovative and the most efficient way to keep athletes secure while playing sports. - December 06, 2019 - ARIMBO

Under Armour Flag Football Returns to East Valley for Winter Season Under the Lights, a national K-8 coed youth sports organization, empowered by Under Armour, will begin its second flag football season locally on January 10, 2020. Parents can currently register their children for the Winter season. The season includes seven regular season games, plus playoffs. All... - November 15, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

Win a VIP Game-Day Experience as New England Takes on Dallas in Foxborough to Support Angel Flight NE Angel Flight NE to raffle off a chance for two lucky winners to attend the Patriots vs. Cowboys game on November 24 in a luxury suite, with overnight accommodations. - October 24, 2019 - Angel Flight NE

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

Under Armour Flag Football Comes to Phoenix East Valley Under the Lights co-ed flag football league begins in September. - August 19, 2019 - Under The Light Flag Football-Chandler

Fantasy Football Nerd Announces Integration with IBM Watson Fantasy football players have a new tool in their playbook this season. Fantasy Football Nerd recently announced the availability of player draft recommendations from IBM Watson within their proprietary Draft Buddy application. - July 23, 2019 - FantasyFootballNerd.com

NFL Alumni Teams Up with Fit Farm Tennessee NFL Alumni (NFLA) has teamed up with the nation’s premier wellness & fitness live-in retreat, Fit Farm, located in the rolling hills of Music City just outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Alumni will have inclusive access to the 160-acre farm-turned-retreat that has come to be known as the nation’s... - June 14, 2019 - Fit Farm

Arizona Cardinals' Standout Haason Reddick to Host Strikes For Kids AZ Bowling Classic Presented by Jimmy John's at Fat Cats Entertainment Center in Gilbert The charity bowling event will take place on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Fat Cats Entertainment Center in Gilbert. The event will be hosted by Arizona Cardinals’ linebacker Haason Reddick and feature a special backpack giveaway to local youth. - May 05, 2019 - Strikes For Kids

BGCMLA Commemorates Ongoing Partnership with L.A. Chargers with Ribbon Cutting of Athletic Field and Teen Center Chargers’ corporate partner Bob’s Discount Furniture joins ongoing renovations at BGCMLA Watts/Willowbrook and Challengers Clubhouses. - April 26, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles

2019 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Brotherly Love Memorabilia & Mt. Penn Sports Cards Team Up to Host Spring Tri-County Memorabilia Card & Collectible Show Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia

Flex Football™: Unique, Competitive Youth Football Option Created by Former NFL Players Flex Football™ is the 9v9 youth football game format, created by former NFL players and inspired by the NFL's offseason philosophy of high-speed, low-impact game play. - April 04, 2019 - National Flex Football

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

Ean Athletics is a Start-Up Sports Brand That Has Arrived to Enter the Market Strong with Its First Launched Product Line of Athletic Sports Socks This brand is said to be unlike its competition and has entered the marketplace with the intentions to crush the competition. "Ean Athletics" just launched its site of custom athletic sports designs. Expansion of this product's variety is imminent, and the hard work and determination of this team of sports apparel designers are well above average in creativity. - March 05, 2019 - Deontaes Multimedia Publishing

SmokinZZ's Beef Jerky Now Produces Super Fresh Beef Jerky for the USA Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky

ARIDO Presenting 2.5 Billion Dollar Necklace During Academy Awards 2019 Fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Founded by a scion of a family of jewelers dating back to the 11th century and a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - February 11, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

Celtics Marcus Smart Teams with Patriots McCourty's for Charity Celtics and Patriots players Marcus Smart and Devin & Jason McCourty team up during Super Bowl week to raise money for their supported charities. - February 01, 2019 - Marcus Smart's YounGameChanger Foundation

Former NFLer Dale Moss Partners with The Lonely Entrepreneur Program to Empower Women, Minorities, Youth and Former Athletes The Lonely Entrepreneur and former NFLer Dale Moss are announcing today their partnership to empower women, minorities, athletes and those less fortunate with the entrepreneurial skills they’ll need to succeed in today’s hypercompetitive world. The Lonely Entrepreneur, founded by Michael... - January 31, 2019 - The Lonely Entrepreneur

Former NFL Players at National Flex Football Bringing 9on9 Limited-Contact Football League to Amarillo this Spring This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to Amarillo; NFX West Texas - Amarillo. - January 29, 2019 - National Flex Football

Frisco/McKinney Area Parents Will Have a New Entry Point and Spring Football Option for Their Young Athletes This Spring, the team at NFX | National Flex Football is working with IAM | Innovative Athletic Movement to bring 9v9, limited-contact football to McKinney/Frisco. - January 27, 2019 - National Flex Football

Limited-Contact Football Game is Coming to North Dallas and is Being Presented by National Flex Football This Spring, FORO Sports Club is hosting a 9v9, limited-contact "Flex" football league along with the former NFL players at National Flex Football (NFX). - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football

Mid-Cities Area of DFW to See New Entry Point for Youth Football This Spring with League Produced by National Flex Football This Spring, the team of former NFL players at NFX | National Flex Football is bringing 9v9, limited-contact football to the Mid-Cities area of Dallas/Ft. Worth, NFX DFW - Mid Cities. - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football

The Kennedale Youth Football League is Partnering with the Former NFL Players at NFX to Help Bring Flex Football to the Mid-Cities NFX DFW - Mid Cities, one of National Flex Football’s (NFX) revolutionary 9on9 limited-contact leagues within their DFW Region, is hosting the league and partnering with the community to give tackle players a "Spring ball" to develop their football athleticism. - January 26, 2019 - National Flex Football

Study by G&R finds Player Activism is Divisive but Domestic Violence Harms Super Bowl Viewers’ Attitudes about the NFL More Over the past few years, several negative stories involving the NFL have been reported. Among them have been widespread chronic traumatic brain injury caused by football (Brain Injuries), graphic videos showing player violence against women (Domestic Violence), player protests during the playing of the... - January 24, 2019 - The G&R Cooperative, LLC

Former NFL Players Bringing a Football Camp to SoCal Highlighting the Revolutionary 9on9 Flex Football League Coming This Spring On January 20th, The team at NFX | National Flex Football, led by Agoura Hills standout and former NFL linebacker Joey LaRocque, is bringing a football clinic, coached by former NFL players, to College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, CA. - January 17, 2019 - National Flex Football

Youth Football League Created by Former NFL Players Provides New Option for Rhode Island Football Players & Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 16, 2019 - National Flex Football

East-West Shrine Game Practices Open to the Public College football all-stars practice at Tropicana Field to prepare for January 19th game. - January 13, 2019 - East-West Shrine Game

NFL Announces Head Coaches for 2019 East-West Shrine Game The NFL today announced the head coaches for the 2019 East-West Shrine Game – Sam Mills III of the Carolina Panthers and Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings. Mills, who will serve as the head coach of the East team, has spent the past 14 seasons (2005-present) on the Panthers’ staff and... - January 13, 2019 - East-West Shrine Game

Former NFL Players Create a New Style of Youth Football and Provide a Fresh Option for Northern California Football Players & Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 05, 2019 - National Flex Football

9on9 Youth Football Tournament Played in "Flex Style" Coming to The Star in Frisco Flex Football™ is a proprietary 9v9 non-impact gameplay in which hands-only blocking is allowed along with running and passing. Similar to 7on7, Flex Football™ takes a more inclusive approach by including the offensive and defensive linemen in non-contact gameplay. - January 04, 2019 - National Flex Football

National Flex Football & Mechanicsville Braves Have Teamed Up to Bring Flex Football to Maryland Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - January 02, 2019 - National Flex Football

New Youth Football League Created by Former NFL Players Provides Fresh Option for Houston Football Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 31, 2018 - National Flex Football

New Youth Football League Created by Former NFL Players Provides Fresh Option for Southern California Football Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 25, 2018 - National Flex Football

New League Created by Former NFL Players' Provides Fresh Option for DFW Youth Football Parents Flex Football is a 9v9, controlled-contact, non-tackle game that is inspired from its founders' NFL experience during high-tempo, low-impact practices. - December 21, 2018 - National Flex Football

Football Clinic Hosted by Former NFL Players Coming to the Bay Area on January 5th Hosted by NFX | National Flex Football, the creators of the revolutionary game-style Flex Football. - December 14, 2018 - National Flex Football

94th East-West Shrine Game Tickets on Sale Now College Football All-Star Game Kicks Off at 3 p.m. January 19, 2019 at Tropicana Field. - December 03, 2018 - East-West Shrine Game

Everest Networks' High-Capacity Wi-Fi Solution Deployed in New Top-Tier Gaming Venue Everest Networks have announced that Century Link, one of its leading partners, successfully completed a Wi-Fi install in a recently opened large Tier-1 gaming venue stretching over several thousand square feet. The deployment consisted of Everest Networks’ AP1004WRi, its flagship high-capacity... - November 27, 2018 - Everest Networks

Female Tackle Football Champion and Blitz Champz Creator Inducted Into Hall of Fame Adrienne Smith, professional women’s tackle football champion, has been inducted into the Women’s Football Hall of Fame. Smith’s tackle football career has spanned more than a decade, during which time she won two gold medals as a member of the 2010 and 2013 U.S. women’s national... - November 20, 2018 - Gridiron Queendom

Former NFL Players Look to Ease Concerns Around Youth Football Through Their Common Sense Gameplay Solution, Flex Football Flex Football™ provides a new entry point for players that delivers the skill development and the thrill of football without all of the risks from impacts. - November 16, 2018 - National Flex Football

Palm Beach and Broward Youth Go the Distance with Boca Braves Football and Cheer The Boca Braves, a local football and cheerleading league serving over 150 of Broward and Palm Beach County youth, goes the distance this 2018 season with several of their teams advancing to the Pop-Warner Superbowl and SE Regional Cheer Competition. - November 10, 2018 - The Boca Braves

Nubbz Sunglasses, the World's First Sunglasses That Don't Need Your Ears to Sit on Nubbz Eyewear, launches its Kickstarter campaign to launch the world's first sunglasses that are temple fit. The sunglasses are now available for pre-order on Kickstarter website. - November 09, 2018 - Nubbz Eyewear LLC

Papa Gino’s Announces Season of FREEdom Rewards Program Campaign Papa Gino's announces Season of FREEdom campaign where new registrants to the rewards program will get a free small cheese pizza. As The Official Pizza of the New England Patriots, Papa Gino's will officially kick the program off in-stadium at the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game as part of the team's Salute to Service initiative on Nov. 4, 2018. Papa Gino's will donate to various New England Patriots Foundation military events and will offer a 20% in-restaurant discount in Nov. - November 01, 2018 - Papa Gino's

DraftMates Announces New Features for iOS, Android Apps DraftMates has released major new features for its iOS and Android apps, including Auto-Pick lineups and variable donation amounts for nonprofits. - October 30, 2018 - DraftMates

Court Seals Documents in Stubblefield Case Documents pertaining to the rape allegation against Former NFL Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Dana William Stubblefield have been formally sealed and will not be available to the press or public, in order to “avoid embarrassment to the complaining witness,” court filings show. - October 22, 2018 - The Rosenfeld Law Firm

Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, Everest Networks Set High Wi-Fi Performance Marks During NFL Season Opener Everest Networks has announced that the Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Field’s home opener on Thursday, September 12, 2018 set record-breaking Wi-Fi usage numbers for a non-championship athletic event, trailing only Super Bowl 52 (16.31 TB) and Super Bowl 51 (11.8 TB). With a sold-out... - October 18, 2018 - Everest Networks

Purple WiFi Analytics Integration with Everest Networks APs Everest Networks have announced the integration of their High-Density WLAN access points with an industry leader in WiFi Analytics, Purple. Purple’s Captive Portal helps improve the guest experience when connecting to your WiFi network. By utilizing Everest Networks API, Purple’s analytics... - October 11, 2018 - Everest Networks