Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Lucy Ferreira on 30 Years

Future Electronics and its President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Lucy Ferreira on the 30th anniversary of her employment with the company.

Pointe Claire, Canada, March 29, 2020



Robert Miller, the company's President, recently congratulated Lucy Ferreira on the occasion of her 30th anniversary of employment with the company.



Lucy started at Future Electronics as an Export Co-Ordinator in May of 1987. "It was supposed to be a temporary part-time job, but I was officially hired full-time in September," she said.



Lucy was promoted to Branch Co-Ordinator, then Branch Supervisor, before moving to the Total Solutions Group as Team Leader.



"My entire professional career has been with Future Electronics, and the people I have had the privilege to work with. They have had a tremendous impact on my personal and professional life," she said. "I am so fortunate to have worked with so many wonderful people, and I've made many friends along the way."



Lucy currently holds the position of Program Advocate in Consignment - Supply Chain Solutions. "The best parts of my life happened while working here," she said. "I moved out of my parents' house, I got married, bought a home, and raised two boys who are now adults themselves."



"It's been a privilege to be part of the Future Electronics family for the past 30 years, and I look forward to many more successful years!"



Founder and President Robert Miller has always believed that Future's employees are the company's greatest asset. Future Electronics highly values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.



