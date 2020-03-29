Systweak Launches "Locker for Insta Social App" on Google Play Store



This Android app keeps your Instagram account and chats private.

Jaipur, India, March 29, 2020



Instagram users can add an extra layer of security after on the app besides locking the phone with passcode using Locker for Insta Social App. Install the app first and as it configures, chats are added to the locked list. Now one can hide these chats behind a passcode or fingerprint (if applicable on the device).



Some unique features of Locker for Insta Social App include:



Chat Lock: It can lock your personal chats and there is no limit on the number of chats.



App Lock: Instagram app can overall be locked with it.



Strong Passcode: A 4-digit passcode or fingerprint can be used to seal the app. This password remains with the owner only.



Password Recovery: The password can be recovered through the recovery mail which has been set by you.



Light On Resources: Minimum battery and memory usage makes the app light on the phone.



“Privacy on social media is indeed an important feature that each one of us requires. Locker for Insta Social App has been developed on the same lines so that all the chats and media files stay safe from any onlookers. Just use a passcode or fingerprint lock and we are sure you can keep Instagram secure." -Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Development, Systweak Software.



“Our prime motive is to serve security and privacy. Locker For Insta Social App was conceptualized to provide people with the trust that no one else can peek into their private Instagram chats and media. I want to appreciate the development team's hard work and recommend you to try the application" -Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.



To learn more about Locker for Insta Social App please visit the Google Play Store.



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforinstagram



