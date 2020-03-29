Semtech Automotive Voltage Protection Featured in Transportation Newsletter by Future Electronics

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is featuring Semtech’s AEC-Q100 Qualified Automotive Transient Voltage (TVS) Protection Family in the latest edition of their Transportation newsletter.

To keep up with the importance of proper electrical protection from electrostatic protection, load dump protection, short circuits, power faults and more, Semtech's wide range of products including their leading Automotive Transient Voltage (TVS) Protection Family meets those expectations.



In the automobile industry, many mechanical devices are being replaced by high-tech electronic equipment and systems, but it is important to safeguard them.



Semtech's surge and ESD protection solutions provide the highest confidence in automotive components. Qualified to grade 1 of the AEC-Q100 automotive reliability standard, the single-line RClamp series is housed in a small 1.0mm x 0.6mm package, giving designers added flexibility in optimizing their circuit board layout.



Semtech's unparalleled and expanded line of automotive-qualified low-clamping voltage performance products are an essential requirement for safeguarding sensitive electronics in today's automotive infotainment systems.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



