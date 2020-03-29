Commercient and One Point One Group Signed Partnership to Provide Salesforce Customers Premier Cloud Technology

Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with One Point One Group, a Salesforce Consulting Firm based in Austin, Texas, USA, to provide Salesforce Customers Premier Cloud Technology.

With more than 20 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems, avoiding late-night support calls or many hours spent resolving technical problems.



One Point One Group is a Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, consulting implementation partner, based in Austin, TX. Their certified experts provide innovative CRM capabilities to achieve a comprehensive ROI. Moreover, By collaborating with their clients, they deliver system adoption as well as organizational change management strategies while performing the delivery of the business process, and application improvements. One Point One Group also designs integrations with back-office systems to remove "swivel chair" integrations and to provide a clearer perspective on client activity. They are also experts in leveraging the Commercient Salesforce solution to automate ERP workflows that integrate with Salesforce CRM.



“We are extremely pleased to announce our exciting new partnership One Point One Group. They are dedicated to delivering exceptional results and we are thrilled that they use Commercient’s SYNC to help clients optimize and automate their Salesforce experience,” said Al MacGillivray, Partner Account Manager. “One Point One Group’s team of experts is committed to delivering results for their clients and they have a strong track record of providing innovative and collaborative solutions. We are delighted to welcome them as a Commercient partner and look forward to continued success with One Point One Group and their clients” he explains.”



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



About Commercient

