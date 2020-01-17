Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sir Grout Atlanta Press Release

Receive press releases from Sir Grout Atlanta: By Email RSS Feeds: Sir Grout Atlanta Earns 2019 Angie's List Super Service Award as a Reward for Their Excellent Work

For the sixth consecutive year, the award continues to fortify the company's commitment to providing outstanding service.

Alpharetta, GA, May 27, 2020 --(



Sir Grout Atlanta's Owner, Jeff Miller Sir Grout Atlanta's proud owner, Jeff Miller, is once again very happy with the award. He said: "The SSA is a great recognition for us because it shows our customers are satisfied with our work. Our main objective is providing outstanding service, and we put the same dedication on each and every job." His plan for the future is to maintain and improve the level of excellence, as he continues: "The positive feedback we receive every day strengthens our commitment to deliver the best results to our customers. Moving forward, we will continue on this path, improving and reaching greater heights. We are very thankful to all our loyal customers who made this possible."



The positive reviews they receive are proof of their customer's loyalty. Charles, one of Sir Grout Atlanta's customers from Duluth, GA, certifies their incredible work by leaving this Angie's List review:



Charles D - Duluth, GA - January 17, 2020:

"They were very courteous, on time, and did an excellent job."



Angie Hicks, founder of Angie's List, praises the winners, stating: "This award is a well-deserved merit for companies that have met the high-quality standards our members look for. It honors the top-level service they have provided in the past year and rewards the commitment they put on their job." This distinction also helps consumers identify stellar service providers easily and fast, as she continues: "The Super Service Award logo has become a symbol of excellence and reliability. Top-rated service pros display the badge with pride, as a sign of quality." Over ten million verified reviewers grade companies on an "A" through "F" scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality. Only companies that have maintained an "A" rating in overall grade are eligible to receive the SSA badge.



Sir Grout Atlanta has earned the award for six years in a row, demonstrating the high-quality service they offer. Their skillful and highly trained professionals provide reliable solutions to their customers' problems. It is no surprise their clients are always happy and satisfied with their work. With advanced techniques and exclusive products, they have a wide range of restoration processes for natural stone and tile in commercial and residential areas.



Jeff Miller

678-251-2140



https://www.sirgroutatlanta.com



