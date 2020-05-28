Sir Grout Chicago Proudly Receives 2019 Angie's List Super Service for Their Exceptional Work

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sir Grout Chicago Press Release

The award highlights Sir Grout Chicago's top-level service and commitment to their customers.

To find more information about their services, visit www.sirgroutchicago.com or call (773) 661-6761. Customers with hard surface issues can also fill out the "Request a Quote" form to schedule a free evaluation. They always find a fast and effective solution to any hard surface problem. Chicago, IL, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- After another successful year, Sir Grout Chicago is honored to receive the prestigious 2019 Angie's List Super Service Award for their remarkable performance. This distinctive award commends the excellence of service professionals who have maintained outstanding ratings and reviews on Angie's list throughout 2019. The experienced hard surface restoration company has won the SSA for nine consecutive years, consolidating their leadership in the industry. Only a few companies can achieve the goal of maintaining impeccable ratings year after year, and Sir Grout Chicago is one of them. There is no doubt they will continue providing the very best service and reaching greater heights in the coming years.Sir Grout Chicago's proud owner, Dan Lundstedt, is very happy with this recognition, as he states: "Earning the SSA once again is a great accomplishment for us. Customer satisfaction has always been our main objective, and we put the same dedication on each and every job to achieve this goal." The perfect ratings have made his plans for the future clear, as he hopes to maintain and improve the level of excellence, adding: "The positive feedback we receive every day fortifies our commitment to deliver the best service. Moving forward, we will continue improving and providing our clients the best results. We are very thankful to all our loyal customers for making this possible with their support."Angie Hicks, founder of Angie's List, certifies the importance of the award, saying: "This merit is reserved only for companies that have met the high-quality standards our members look for. It marks the top of the line service they have provided in the past year and rewards the dedication they put on their job." This distinction also allows consumers to identify stellar service providers easily and fast, as she explains: "The Super Service Award logo has become a symbol of excellence and reliability. Top-rated service professionals display the badge with pride as a sign of quality." Over ten million verified reviewers grade companies on an "A" through "F" scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism. Only companies that have maintained an "A" rating in overall grade are eligible to receive the SSA badge.Sir Grout Chicago has displayed the award badge for nine years in a row, demonstrating the high-quality service they provide. Their skillful and highly trained professionals always give their customers reliable and effective solutions. It is no surprise they have been able to maintain flawless ratings for years. With advanced techniques and exclusive products, they have a wide range of restoration processes for natural stone and tile in commercial and residential areas.To find more information about their services, visit www.sirgroutchicago.com or call (773) 661-6761. Customers with hard surface issues can also fill out the "Request a Quote" form to schedule a free evaluation. They always find a fast and effective solution to any hard surface problem. Contact Information Sir Grout Chicago

