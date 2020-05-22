Angie's List Honors Sir Grout Houston with the 2019 Super Service Award

Press Releases Sir Grout Houston Press Release

Angie's List rewards Sir Grout Houston for their ability to deliver excellent restoration services throughout 2019.

Houston, TX, May 22, 2020 --(



Angie's List users can grade companies on an "A" to "F" scale after hiring their services. To be eligible for a Super Service Award, a company must have an "A" rating as their Overall Grade, Recent Grade, and Review Period Grade. The grades are determined through the ratings, testimonials, and reviews provided by customers. In many cases, it only takes a company one bad review to be disqualified as a potential winner of Angie's List prestigious award. "Hard surface restoration companies must meet really high standards in Houston," stated Angie's List founder Angie Hicks.



As a result, earning this award not one but three times is a testament to Sir Grout Houston's impeccable customer service. Upon learning about this recognition, this franchise's owner, Todd Wray, stated: "We're honored to be receiving this award once again. We always make sure our customers know their satisfaction is our priority. To see every client recognize our efforts to establish a positive customer relationship and deliver top-notch services motivates us to keep going."



Contact Information Sir Grout Houston

Todd Wray

713-856-9586

https://www.sirgrouthouston.com/

Todd Wray

713-856-9586



https://www.sirgrouthouston.com/



