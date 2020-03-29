Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shock Wave Society of North America Press Release

National Medtech Society SWSNA Launches New Anthology of Home Health Tech Designed to Aid Distanced COVID-19 Patients Achieve Drug Free Relief

Shock Wave Society of North America (SWSNA) Announces New Anthology of Supplimental Home Health Devices launched this week in response to COVID-19 restrictive social distancing to compete with American’s barrier to clinic care. This new line of MedTech, called Oceanus PhysioLite, offers patients the personalized care they need from the safety of homes across the country.

St. Paul, MN, March 29, 2020 --(



Sexual dysfunction, among other age related complaints - such as tendon, joint and back pain - have long awaited an affordable, personalized alternative to existing medical options such as drugs and surgeries. Total population epidemiology reports concur that as many as 40% of Americans suffer from Chronic Pain(1); and half of American men will experience Erectile dysfunction by age 40.(2)



SWSNA is a relatively new biomedical technologies co. headquartered in St. Paul, MN, focused on improving the lives of Americans; empowering them to get back their functional performance levels naturally by utilizing a number of regenerative technologies from the safety and privacy of their own homes to supplement their medical doctor’s care plan.



The newest home-health innovation hitting US markets this week is the Oceanus PhysioLite IIn- a Pulsed Acoustic UltraSound device. The pulse waves travel deep into the targeted tissue and induce vasodilation, which helps increase blood flow to promote and potentiate accelerated healing. “We weren’t planning to launch this service line so early,” explains Ryan Hansmeyer, President of the Shock Wave Society of North America. “This National epidemic not only left Americans colder able to the virus, but also to misinformation about other devices whose claims consistently over promos and under deliver.” The pulsed waveform differentiates the PhysioLite II from all other ultrasound therapy devices on the market today: Not completely dissimilar to the higher energy flux densities achieved by extracorporeal shockwave therapy devices such as the Oceanus Connect used at GAINSWave clinics, MedSpas, and Regenerative Medicine practices today.



“This is not intended to completely replace prior existing shockwave therapies,” Mr. Hansmeyer explains, “...rather, during our national crisis we have a moral obligation to safely establish continuity of care for our existing patients through providing them with the tools and resources that will best service them.” The PhysioLITE II is equipped with a bright LED screen, head-warming feature on an ergonomically designed sound head for increased patient satisfaction. The projected market retail value of a PhysioLite II is US$699, and each patient will be provided with a travel case, ultrasound gel, instruction manual, and a quick start telehealth appointment for optimal pre-service education. “We believe this will compliment doctors by providing an immediate distance in-home solution.

Primarily, SWSNA will be offering our therapy technologies to doctors office to sell or lease to their patients for whom it is most beneficial. SWSNA will also assist those doctors with providing Telehealth services during widespread State shutdowns, should they elect.”



For inquiries about SWSNA new products, contact your medical doctor today. For additional or personal inquiries, contact the SWSNA via phone or email. Free digital brochures available online and by request.



(1) Dahlhamer J, Lucas J, Zelaya, C, et al. Prevalence of Chronic Pain and High-Impact Chronic Pain Among Adults - United States, 2016. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2018;67:1001–1006. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr.mm6736a2external icon.



Ryan Hansmeyer

507-400-9283



SWSNA.org

https://calendly.com/shockwavesociety/oceanus



