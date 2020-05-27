Sir Grout Boston Proudly Receives 2019 Angie's List Super Service Award as a Reward for Their Remarkable Service

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sir Grout Boston Press Release

Hundreds of satisfied customers reaffirm Sir Grout Boston's dedication to providing the very best service.

Boston, MA, May 27, 2020 --



Sir Grout of Greater Boston's owner, Chris Wyand, is very happy with this achievement, stating: "Customer satisfaction has always been our main objective. For every job, we strive to provide our clients with the best results and exceed their expectations. We dedicate ourselves to accomplish this goal, and this award shows we're on the right path." He hopes to continue providing exceptional services for years to come, as he continues: "This recognition fortifies our resolution to be the best hard surface restoration company. We are proud of all the positive feedback we receive every day. It encourages us to continue giving our loyal customers effective and reliable solutions."



On the other hand, Angie Hicks, founder of Angie's List, certifies the importance of the award, as she states: "Earning this merit means companies have met the high-quality standards our members look for. This award honors the high-quality work they have done in the past year and their dedication to provide their customers the best service." The SSA offers an easier way for consumers to identify top-notch service providers, as she continues: "The Super Service Award logo has become a symbol of quality. A sign for customers to identify top-rated service pros. Companies who have earned this recognition are proud to display this badge." Members provide ratings on "A" through "F" scale in multiple fields, ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality. Over ten million verified reviewers participate in this process. Only companies that have maintained an "A" rating in overall grade are eligible to receive the prestigious award.



Since 2011, Sir Grout of Greater Boston has displayed this coveted SSA badge with pride. Thanks to the effort and dedication they put into every job, their clients are always satisfied with the results. Their highly trained professionals deliver top tier service with advanced techniques and Sir Grout's exclusive products. They are experts who can revitalize any type of surface, in commercial and residential settings. From grout cleaning and sealing to stone honing and polishing, their restoration processes are always effective.



Chris Wyand

781-899-0388



https://www.sirgroutboston.com/



