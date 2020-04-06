PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Vic's Lab Announces Light Novel Sale


To help people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Vic’s Lab, LLC, is offering ebooks on sale for a limited time.

Danville, VA, April 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- To help people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Vic’s Lab, LLC, is offering ebooks for 99 cents for a limited time.

The following English light novels are on sale on Amazon, followed by URLs directing to their Amazon pages.

“Alpha Squad – Vecto: Vengeance + Voyage” by Reid Kemper (a two book compilation available at getbook.at/VectoSet).

“Fire Princess and the Outcasts” by Luis Aleman (getbook.at/FirePrincess).

“Omega: Volume 1: Destiny Awaken” by Jougo Chihaya (getbook.at/OmegaVol1).

“Restart ∞ Days” by S0rahana (getbook.at/RestartDays).

“Square One: Volume 1” by Mohamed Shafiek (getbook.at/SquareOne).

“Sword Quest of Enigmatic Souls: Vol 1: Takanova” by Alextheriot (getbook.at/SwordQuest).

“The Everlasting, Vol. 1: Eye of the Wise” by Biako (getbook.at/TheEverlasting).

All but “Fire Princess and the Outcasts” and “Restart ∞ Days” are on sale via other retailers such as Barnes & Noble.

“It’s tough for many people during the coronavirus pandemic, so we are offering a sale on books to give light novel readers something to enjoy during this difficult time,” said Chad "Vic" Adams, the founder of Vic's Lab.

Vic’s Lab serves as the publisher of “Alpha Squad – Vecto: Vengeance + Voyage,” “Fire Princess and the Outcasts,” and “The Everlasting, Vol. 1: Eye of the Wise.” All other books are distributed for the authors.

Vic’s Lab, LLC, is the first U.S. publisher focused on original English light novels (OELNs). OELNs are books similar to Japanese light novels but originally written in English. The company focuses on fans of young adult science fiction and fantasy books — especially those who also like superhero movies, anime, video games, and similar media.

The company has a social network at VicsLab.com for light novel and superhero book fans. Members can read or post stories and connect with fans and authors.

Visit VicsLab.com for more information.
