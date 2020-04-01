MSys Technologies Named Again in the List of the Top Fastest Growing Storage Companies by Storage Newsletter

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MSys Technologies Press Release

MSys Technologies, a premier Storage, Networking, Virtualization, and Cloud (SNVC) engineering services provider and consulting partner, is named in the list of the Top Fastest Growing Storage Companies in 2019 by Storage Newsletter. MSys Technologies achieved this feat for the third time – being named in 2016 and 2018 previously. MSys Technologies shares this achievement with the likes of Pure Storage, DropBox, Talon Software, Datera, and Cloudera.

Strategical Undertakings to Achieve 35 Percent YoY Revenue Growth

MSys Technologies attributes the 2019 growth to its strategic initiatives, which yielded 35 percent revenue growth. This year MSys Technologies added five Silicon Valley enterprises and top storage ISVs to its list of elite clientele. Increasing excellence in the field of AI/ML and IoT, MSys acquired Mobinius. The acquisition also expands the company’s presence in Bengaluru. MSys Technologies opened a new office in Chennai, adding 400 seating capacity.



Solution Accelerators around Storage, Networking, Virtualization, and Cloud

The esteemed recognition is the outcome of MSys Technologies’ niche-engineering skillsets around Storage, Networking, Virtualization, and Cloud (SNVC). MSys Technologies leveraged these skillsets to develop multi-layered complex software products through product architecture, product development, integration, and the interplay of products in large-scale enterprise datacenters.



MSys Technologies’ SNVC expertise encompassed cutting-edge engineering practices, product accelerators – unique, domain-specific frameworks, protocol conformance procedures, and software product design emulators; along with multi-functionalities and complex test suites, and process excellence best practices.



Underlining Exuberant Stride towards Digital Transformation

Storage Newsletter, with their recent announcement, underlines MSys Technologies’ impeccable zeal to support customers’ digital transformation endeavors through product engineering services. MSys Technologies foments digital transformation at multiple engineering touchpoints, powered by Intelligent Algorithms and Smart Automaton. This is supported by the impeccable conflation of DevOps, Lean, and Agile.



“MSys’ name in the list of the top fastest growing storage companies in 2019 is a pleasant moment for all of us. It is a result of our strategic initiatives and investment to double down on SNVC growth. Last year has been excellent with new logo acquisitions and the addition of Mobinius to MSys family. We have been upbeat on the business requirement of SNVC based Independent Service Providers (ISVs) and Enterprises. We also unveiled five intellectual properties,” says Sanjay Sehgal, Founder and CEO, MSys Technologies.



“I would also like to congratulate everyone at MSys Technologies for their uncompromised and earnest efforts to make this happen,” Sanjay adds.



“Being recognized as the top fastest growing storage companies in 2019 demonstrates our zeal to deliver customer-centric and business-value oriented product engineering services. It is a result of successful project deliveries that encompassed MSys DNA of Technical Ingenuity and Customer Intimacy,” Sunny Raskar, VP, Sales and Marketing, MSys Technologies.



About Storage Newsletter

Storage Newsletter is published by Micro-Journal, SARL de presse, a privately-held company founded in 1976. Since February 1988, Micro-Journal has published StorageNewsletter, monitoring the rapidly growing and changing worldwide data storage industry.



About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies (Red Herring Asia 100 Winner) is a reliable partner for product engineering services and digital transformation projects for its ISV and Enterprise clientele. We design, develop, and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations with open source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise and outcome-based pricing. For more, please refer https://msystechnologies.com/



For product investments, public relations, marketing or other inquiries, please contact:

Sameer Danave

sameer.danave@msystechnologies.com

Director –Marketing

MSys Technologies

www.msystechnologies.com

