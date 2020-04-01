Commercient Signs a Partnership with Cloud on Tap Providing Salesforce Customers Premier Cloud Technology

Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Commercient and Cloud on Tap sign a new partnership agreement, a Salesforce Consulting Firm in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, USA, who provides Salesforce implementations to their customers.

Marietta, GA, April 01, 2020 --



With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Cloud on Tap was founded in 2012 and joined Salesforce as an implementation partner. Their purpose is to empower customers to reach their full potential by having the ability to deliver scalable multi-cloud Salesforce solutions designed with customer success and growth in mind.



They have a holistic approach towards implementations that resulted in a proven track record of over 900 successful projects. With customer success always at the forefront, their team of certified experts will guide you through the Salesforce journey to help you maximize your investment in the Salesforce platform.



“We are extremely excited to announce our exciting new partnership with Cloud on Tap. They are dedicated to delivering exceptional results and we are thrilled that they use Commercient’s SYNC to help clients optimize their Salesforce experience,” said Al MacGillivray, Partner Account Manager. “Cloud on Tap’s team of experts is committed to delivering results for their clients and has a strong track record of helping clients operate efficiently. We are delighted to welcome them as a Commercient partner and look forward to continued success with Cloud on Tap and their clients,” he explained.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



About Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



