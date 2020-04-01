Endless Gain Releases World’s First Comprehensive Resource on Experimentation and Personalisation Platforms

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Endless Gain Press Release

The e-book contains features, pricing, and contact details of 100 platforms that can be used for optimising websites, apps, and omnichannel businesses.

Manchester, United Kingdom, April 01, 2020 --(



The 388-page e-book contains features, screenshots, guideline pricing information, client testimonials, and contact information of 100 experimentation and personalisation platforms. The resource starts with a summary of the key capabilities of all the platforms, making it easier and faster for businesses to choose optimisation platforms most suitable for them.



Neil McKay, CEO of Endless Gain, said, “Businesses frequently ask us which is the best experimentation and personalisation platform for them. The simple answer is it depends on several factors. We wrote this book for all the e-commerce professionals who are tasked with the responsibility of deciding which platform their business onboards.



“In this book, we’ve looked at the capabilities of platforms from experimentation, personalisation, server-side testing, and so many other points of view. Hopefully this book will help save businesses many, many hours of research time and will play a pivotal role in helping them assess which platforms may be right for them.”



Conducting experiments and personalising customer experiences are key to improving customers’ buying journeys and it is one of the main focuses for businesses. Choosing the right testing and/or personalisation platform involves a lot of research and considerations. There is a lack of handbooks and unbiased guides on the topic. This e-book aims to fill that gap.



The resource is available for free download here: https://www.endlessgain.com/resources/pocket-guides/platforms-directory/



Here are some important industry resources previously produced by Endless Gain:

· The World’s First Dictionary of Conversion Optimisation: https://www.endlessgain.com/resources/pocket-guides/dictionary/



· The Ultimate Pocket Guide to Functionality Testing: https://www.endlessgain.com/resources/pocket-guides/functionality/



· The Ultimate Pocket Guide to Consumer Psychology: Selling Fast and Slow: https://www.endlessgain.com/resources/pocket-guides/psychology/



About Endless Gain:

Endless Gain is an award-winning conversion rate optimisation agency based in Manchester, UK. They improve brands’ profitability by removing blockages in their customers’ digital buying journey. Launched in January 2016, Endless Gain has clients such as Auto Trader, Moss Bros, Studio Retail, Hotter Shoes, and Evans Cycles.



Endless Gain was recognised as the top Large Digital Agency of the Year 2020 in the Northern Digital Awards. They have also won several best conversion optimisation agency awards from the Northern eCommerce Awards (four times in a row), the Northern Digital Awards (three times in a row), and the UK Digital Growth Awards in 2019.



For more information, visit www.endlessgain.com.

Media contact: namitha@endlessgain.com

General enquiries about content: content@endlessgain.com



Location: Endless Gain, 21st Floor, Manchester One, 53 Portland St, Manchester M1 3LD, United Kingdom



Namitha Varma Rajesh

+91 9902824680



www.endlessgain.com



