Press Releases Thirtyseven4, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Thirtyseven4, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Security Warning: Antivirus Firm Thirtyseven4 Alerts Coronavirus Scams Increasing

COVID-19 themed phishing scams, hoaxes, fake online donation sites, malware and apps see a significant increase.

Medina, OH, April 01, 2020 --(



According to statistics released by the Thirtyseven4 Viruslab, Thirtyseven4 has intercepted thousands of dangerous phishing scams, malware and dubious apps centered around the COVID-19 in only the past 14 days. One such app on Android claims real-time city and state data from the Centers for Disease Control about patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and will instantly notify the user if such a patient is in your community. Instead of the downloading and installing the desired infection tracker, the user unknowingly infects the device with ransomware.



“Cybercriminals exploiting natural disasters or tragic events, is nothing new,” said Steven Sundermeier, Owner of Thirtyseven4, LLC. “However, with the worldwide chaos that continues to spread from the unprecedented Coronavirus epidemic, I believe we’re witnessing all-time moral lows, even by hackers’ standards in the exploitation of individual fears and panic.”



Here are a couple tips to safeguard against COVID-19 threats:



· Implement complex passwords.

· Don’t open attachments from unknown sources or click on links embedded in emails or on social media sites.

· Be skeptical of unsolicited phone calls.

· Maintain regular software updates.

· Don't download apps from unknown sources

· Install strong antivirus/endpoint security protection.

· Use Common Sense



“If this is to be our 'new normal' for a while, let’s work smarter and more safely by implementing complex passwords, maintaining regular software updates, not opening attachments from unknown sources, and installing strong antivirus software. And whether we admit it or not, we’re in a war against the COVID-19 virus physically, mentally and even digitally as a Nation, and we will come through it together and safely if are prudent and wise about the health of our devices and ourselves,” concluded Sundermeier.



Evaluation licenses of Thirtyseven4 Antivirus are available at: https://www.thirtyseven4.com/free-trial/.



For more information contact Thirtyseven4 at 877-374-7581.



About Thirtyseven4:

Born out of a desire to better connect antivirus protection solutions with premium customer support and service, Thirtyseven4, LLC seeks to protect schools, businesses, governmental agencies and home‐users with the best antivirus products available. Thirtyseven4 is an American company built on honesty, trust and value for the customer. http://www.thirtyseven4.com. Medina, OH, April 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Thirtyseven4, LLC, a leading provider of Windows and Mac antivirus/endpoint solutions, alerted today of the significant increase in Coronavirus (COVID-19) online dangers, in the form of COVID-19 themed phishing scams, hoaxes, fake online donation sites, malware and apps.According to statistics released by the Thirtyseven4 Viruslab, Thirtyseven4 has intercepted thousands of dangerous phishing scams, malware and dubious apps centered around the COVID-19 in only the past 14 days. One such app on Android claims real-time city and state data from the Centers for Disease Control about patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and will instantly notify the user if such a patient is in your community. Instead of the downloading and installing the desired infection tracker, the user unknowingly infects the device with ransomware.“Cybercriminals exploiting natural disasters or tragic events, is nothing new,” said Steven Sundermeier, Owner of Thirtyseven4, LLC. “However, with the worldwide chaos that continues to spread from the unprecedented Coronavirus epidemic, I believe we’re witnessing all-time moral lows, even by hackers’ standards in the exploitation of individual fears and panic.”Here are a couple tips to safeguard against COVID-19 threats:· Implement complex passwords.· Don’t open attachments from unknown sources or click on links embedded in emails or on social media sites.· Be skeptical of unsolicited phone calls.· Maintain regular software updates.· Don't download apps from unknown sources· Install strong antivirus/endpoint security protection.· Use Common Sense“If this is to be our 'new normal' for a while, let’s work smarter and more safely by implementing complex passwords, maintaining regular software updates, not opening attachments from unknown sources, and installing strong antivirus software. And whether we admit it or not, we’re in a war against the COVID-19 virus physically, mentally and even digitally as a Nation, and we will come through it together and safely if are prudent and wise about the health of our devices and ourselves,” concluded Sundermeier.Evaluation licenses of Thirtyseven4 Antivirus are available at: https://www.thirtyseven4.com/free-trial/.For more information contact Thirtyseven4 at 877-374-7581.About Thirtyseven4:Born out of a desire to better connect antivirus protection solutions with premium customer support and service, Thirtyseven4, LLC seeks to protect schools, businesses, governmental agencies and home‐users with the best antivirus products available. Thirtyseven4 is an American company built on honesty, trust and value for the customer. http://www.thirtyseven4.com. Contact Information Thirtyseven4, LLC

Steven Sundermeier

877-374-7581



www.thirtyseven4.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Thirtyseven4, LLC