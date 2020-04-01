Jigsaw24 Earns Top Apple Education Accreditation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jigsaw24 Press Release

Nottingham, United Kingdom, April 01, 2020



The firm is also an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, making it the only company in the UK to hold both accreditations.



Jigsaw24, which has worked with schools, colleges and universities to deliver classroom technology and improve teachers’ digital skills for over 25 years, earned the exclusive status following a review of its services and capabilities by Apple.



It means the company is officially recognised as an expert provider of support and advice for educational organisations, with the new Apple Authorised Education Specialist status superseding its previous certification as an Apple Solution Expert.



Paul Ford, Head of Education at Jigsaw24, said, “We are incredibly proud to be among the select few companies to earn Apple Authorised Education Specialist status, which reflects the hard work, knowledge and passion of our whole team.



“We are dedicated to helping the education sector take advantage of Apple technology, whether in the form of a one-to-one iPad deployment that transforms learning or through seamless mobile device management that makes it easy for IT departments to stay in full control.



“As former teachers ourselves, we understand the challenges in education and can help schools, colleges and universities of all sizes overcome them with our bespoke Apple services.”



Based in Nottingham and employing more than 250 people, Jigsaw24 also works with businesses, media and entertainment companies, and public sector customers to provide cost-effective Apple devices, support and services.



Its popular training sessions for schools help teachers improve their digital proficiency, and its Leading Innovation programme provides workshops to support leadership teams plan and implement their Apple technology rollouts.



As well as being an Apple Authorised Education Specialist and an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, Jigsaw24 is also an Apple Premium Service Provider and operates a hardware repair service delivered by Apple-certified technicians.



Paul added, “I believe we are unique in the education market in that we truly specialise in all things Apple and have an unrivalled service offer as a result.



“We have developed a strong reputation as the go-to partner for organisations looking to adopt Apple technology or improve their return on investment, and our position is only going to grow further thanks to our new status as an Apple Authorised Education Specialist.”



For more information about Jigsaw24 and its Apple services in education, visit www.jigsaw24.com/education.



Notes to editors:



• Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider and Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller.



• The company has worked with over 6000 education customers and specialises in helping them build clear IT deployment strategies for both hardware and infrastructure, providing ongoing support and free consultations.

• Jigsaw24 are an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more.

• Jigsaw24 was founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.

