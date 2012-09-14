Logically Secure Launches Its New SaaS CyberCPR Pro Incident Response Platform

Press Releases Logically Secure Press Release

The latest cloud version of the platform is now available for quick and easy access to the incident response and case management tools.

Gloucestershire, United Kingdom, April 01, 2020 --(



“I am immensely proud that, after months of hard work by the Development team, we have a fantastic SaaS version of our CyberCPR product which can be accessed quickly for any responder who is in incident mode, or included as part of an organisation’s ongoing cyber incident response preparation,” says Steve Armstrong, CEO at Logically Secure. “It’s no longer a case of ‘if’ but ‘when’ an attack will occur, and with CyberCPR Pro in place businesses have a secure area, independent of any breached network to communicate, manage and combat the incident.”



Features and benefits of CyberCPR Pro include:

- User’s own CyberCPR instance on AWS in under 10 mins

- Remote collaboration and ability to manage cyber incidents from any location

- Immutable encrypted evidence storage, secure file sharing, task coordination utilized through the need-to-know principal

- Auto-sequencing playbooks and much more



CyberCPR Pro is now available at the low cost of £249 per month, with no binding contract. For more information on CyberCPR Pro visit www.cybercpr.com.



About Logically Secure: Logically Secure was founded in 2006 to provide penetration testing services to the music industry, computer game organisations and technical advice to HMG departments. Since then, it has grown to offer consultancy, digital forensics, training, incident response, CTFs, Red Teaming and any other cyber support our customers require. It’s CyberCPR incident response product is an essential incident response tool for its users and has just been named as a finalist in the "Best Incident Response Solution" category at this year’s SC Awards Europe.



Cheryl Allbutt

+44 (0)7734970053



https://www.cybercpr.com

https://www.logicallysecure.com/about-us/contact-us/



