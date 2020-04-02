Press Releases Metals Consulting International Limited Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Metals Consulting International Limited: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: MCI Expands Metals, Minerals and Mining Sector Consulting Capabilities Through Merger with Saint Barbara

MCI joins forces with Saint Barbara to offer clients a broad range of metals, minerals and mining industry consulting and expert witness support services.





MCI mostly undertakes iron and steel sector due diligence and feasibility study work for clients in Western, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and in the Middle East. Saint Barbara supports commodity sector clients in Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Both MCI and Saint Barbara also offer international clients expert witness advisory support on mining and metal sector topics.



The merger, which took effect on 31st March 2020, sees Saint Barbara's business activities come under the umbrella of the MCI Group. Currently, MCI also owns and operates



Commenting on this development, Andy Wells, Partner at Saint Barbara said, "We are delighted to come together with the experts at MCI. There is much complementarity between our two businesses, and the merger means that we will be able to offer clients a much broader range of metals, minerals and mining sector advisory capabilities." David Duckworth, who will lead Saint Barbara's metals, minerals and mining practice from April 2020 added, "This development will allow us to enhance our capabilities and continue to support banks, governments and private investors in making better business decisions in industries that are highly capital intensive." Andrzej Kotas, Managing Director of MCI added, "MCI too are very pleased to join forces with Saint Barbara, who have well-established mining and metal industry expertise. Together, our industry specialists look forward to continuing growth of our newly-enlarged firm as interest in the global ferrous and non-ferrous metals industries continues to rise."



The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



For further information about MCI, please contact Andrzej M Kotas.

Email: amk@metalsconsultinginternational.com

Press enquiries: +44 (0) 775-149-0885



For further information about Saint Barbara, please contact David Duckworth.

Email: david.duckworth@saintbarbara.com

Press enquiries: +44 (0) 758 490-5047



Notes to Editors



About Metals Consulting International

MCI is a London-based consultancy that provides international clients with iron and steel sector management consultancy support, principally related to investment decisions, metal sector business restructuring and performance improvement. MCI was founded in October 2003 and is privately owned.



About Saint Barbara

Saint Barbara is an independent consultancy firm that offers specialist advice to the world's metals, minerals and mining industries. The firm's consultants cover a broad and extensive range of commodities which include base and ferrous metals, steelmaking metals, battery metals, precious metals and rare earths. Saint Barbara was founded in March 1992. London, United Kingdom, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Metals Consulting International Limited (MCI), the independent iron and steel sector management consulting firm, today announces the merger of its advisory business with that of Saint Barbara, advisors to the world's metals, minerals and mining industries.MCI mostly undertakes iron and steel sector due diligence and feasibility study work for clients in Western, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and in the Middle East. Saint Barbara supports commodity sector clients in Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Both MCI and Saint Barbara also offer international clients expert witness advisory support on mining and metal sector topics.The merger, which took effect on 31st March 2020, sees Saint Barbara's business activities come under the umbrella of the MCI Group. Currently, MCI also owns and operates www.metalsconsultinginternational.com www.steelonthenet.com and www.steelexpertwitness.com . After the merger, Saint Barbara will continue to operate under the Saint Barbara brand, with seamless transfer of all ongoing client work to MCI at the point of merger.Commenting on this development, Andy Wells, Partner at Saint Barbara said, "We are delighted to come together with the experts at MCI. There is much complementarity between our two businesses, and the merger means that we will be able to offer clients a much broader range of metals, minerals and mining sector advisory capabilities." David Duckworth, who will lead Saint Barbara's metals, minerals and mining practice from April 2020 added, "This development will allow us to enhance our capabilities and continue to support banks, governments and private investors in making better business decisions in industries that are highly capital intensive." Andrzej Kotas, Managing Director of MCI added, "MCI too are very pleased to join forces with Saint Barbara, who have well-established mining and metal industry expertise. Together, our industry specialists look forward to continuing growth of our newly-enlarged firm as interest in the global ferrous and non-ferrous metals industries continues to rise."The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.For further information about MCI, please contact Andrzej M Kotas.Email: amk@metalsconsultinginternational.comPress enquiries: +44 (0) 775-149-0885For further information about Saint Barbara, please contact David Duckworth.Email: david.duckworth@saintbarbara.comPress enquiries: +44 (0) 758 490-5047Notes to EditorsAbout Metals Consulting InternationalMCI is a London-based consultancy that provides international clients with iron and steel sector management consultancy support, principally related to investment decisions, metal sector business restructuring and performance improvement. MCI was founded in October 2003 and is privately owned.About Saint BarbaraSaint Barbara is an independent consultancy firm that offers specialist advice to the world's metals, minerals and mining industries. The firm's consultants cover a broad and extensive range of commodities which include base and ferrous metals, steelmaking metals, battery metals, precious metals and rare earths. Saint Barbara was founded in March 1992. Contact Information Metals Consulting International Limited

Dr. Andrzej M Kotas

+442085042805



www.steelonthenet.com

Mobile: +44 775 149 0885



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Metals Consulting International Limited