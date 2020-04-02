MCI Expands Metals, Minerals and Mining Sector Consulting Capabilities Through Merger with Saint Barbara

London, United Kingdom, April 02, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Metals Consulting International Limited (MCI), the independent iron and steel sector management consulting firm, today announces the merger of its advisory business with that of Saint Barbara, advisors to the world's metals, minerals and mining industries.
MCI mostly undertakes iron and steel sector due diligence and feasibility study work for clients in Western, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and in the Middle East. Saint Barbara supports commodity sector clients in Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Both MCI and Saint Barbara also offer international clients expert witness advisory support on mining and metal sector topics.
The merger, which took effect on 31st March 2020, sees Saint Barbara's business activities come under the umbrella of the MCI Group. Currently, MCI also owns and operates www.metalsconsultinginternational.com
, www.steelonthenet.com
and www.steelexpertwitness.com
. After the merger, Saint Barbara will continue to operate under the Saint Barbara brand, with seamless transfer of all ongoing client work to MCI at the point of merger.
Commenting on this development, Andy Wells, Partner at Saint Barbara said, "We are delighted to come together with the experts at MCI. There is much complementarity between our two businesses, and the merger means that we will be able to offer clients a much broader range of metals, minerals and mining sector advisory capabilities." David Duckworth, who will lead Saint Barbara's metals, minerals and mining practice from April 2020 added, "This development will allow us to enhance our capabilities and continue to support banks, governments and private investors in making better business decisions in industries that are highly capital intensive." Andrzej Kotas, Managing Director of MCI added, "MCI too are very pleased to join forces with Saint Barbara, who have well-established mining and metal industry expertise. Together, our industry specialists look forward to continuing growth of our newly-enlarged firm as interest in the global ferrous and non-ferrous metals industries continues to rise."
The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
For further information about MCI, please contact Andrzej M Kotas.
Email: amk@metalsconsultinginternational.com
Press enquiries: +44 (0) 775-149-0885
For further information about Saint Barbara, please contact David Duckworth.
Email: david.duckworth@saintbarbara.com
Press enquiries: +44 (0) 758 490-5047
Notes to Editors
About Metals Consulting International
MCI is a London-based consultancy that provides international clients with iron and steel sector management consultancy support, principally related to investment decisions, metal sector business restructuring and performance improvement. MCI was founded in October 2003 and is privately owned.
About Saint Barbara
Saint Barbara is an independent consultancy firm that offers specialist advice to the world's metals, minerals and mining industries. The firm's consultants cover a broad and extensive range of commodities which include base and ferrous metals, steelmaking metals, battery metals, precious metals and rare earths. Saint Barbara was founded in March 1992.