Press Releases Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Press Release

Receive press releases from Eastern PA Trans Equity Project: By Email RSS Feeds: Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Announces New Services

New Non-Profit Serves Transgender People in the Lehigh Valley

Allentown, PA, April 01, 2020 --(



Growing Alongside Other LGBTQ Organizations

EPTEP is the next iteration of Lehigh Valley Transgender Renaissance which has been operating as a support group for transgender people in the Lehigh Valley since 1992.



“LV Renaissance has been affiliated with Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center for the past several years and we are grateful for their support and assistance as we have expanded our service offerings,” said Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director of EPTEP.



“We are looking forward continuing to work alongside of EPTEP,” said Adrian Shanker, Executive Director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, “We strongly believe in its mission and work.”



Already Making an Impact

EPTEP is already making a difference. Since soft launching in February, EPTEP has provided name-change grants to 8 individuals and assisted a total of 13 with preparing their court filings. “If it wasn’t for this organization my name change wouldn’t be so close to being finalized,” said Viktoriah Marsh. “They have been with me every step of the way.”



Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Inc. is a trademark of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Inc. is a



For more information, press only:

Eastern PA Trans Equity Project

Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director

484-602-5918

Corinne.Goodwin@PATransEquity.org



For more information on Eastern PA Trans Equity Project:

www.PATransEquity.org Allentown, PA, April 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lehigh Valley Transgender Renaissance is transforming itself with the launch of a new non-profit – the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project (EPTEP). The new organization’s mission is to empower transgender Pennsylvanians so they can lead productive and fulfilling lives. It does so by providing direct services to transgender people. These services include providing technical and financial assistance help transgender folk with completing legal name changes. In addition to operating several support groups, providing education, and workforce preparation assistance, the organization also provides micro grants to transgender people for purchasing gender-affirming garments/prosthetics along with emergency food assistance.Growing Alongside Other LGBTQ OrganizationsEPTEP is the next iteration of Lehigh Valley Transgender Renaissance which has been operating as a support group for transgender people in the Lehigh Valley since 1992.“LV Renaissance has been affiliated with Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center for the past several years and we are grateful for their support and assistance as we have expanded our service offerings,” said Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director of EPTEP.“We are looking forward continuing to work alongside of EPTEP,” said Adrian Shanker, Executive Director of Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, “We strongly believe in its mission and work.”Already Making an ImpactEPTEP is already making a difference. Since soft launching in February, EPTEP has provided name-change grants to 8 individuals and assisted a total of 13 with preparing their court filings. “If it wasn’t for this organization my name change wouldn’t be so close to being finalized,” said Viktoriah Marsh. “They have been with me every step of the way.”Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Inc. is a trademark of Eastern PA Trans Equity Project Inc. is aFor more information, press only:Eastern PA Trans Equity ProjectCorinne Goodwin, Executive Director484-602-5918Corinne.Goodwin@PATransEquity.orgFor more information on Eastern PA Trans Equity Project:www.PATransEquity.org Contact Information Eastern PA Trans Equity Project

Corinne Goodwin

484-602-5918



PATransEquity.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Eastern PA Trans Equity Project