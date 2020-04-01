Dotnik Studio Launching Free Design Education with DotnikStudio.Academy

Press Releases Dotnik Studio Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Dotnik Studio is all set to launch its free UI/UX & product design & development education with its academy which has Adobe Campus Leader & Certified Instructors.

The Dotnik Studio Pvt. Ltd. organisation has come up with the noble initiative to educate aspiring minds, talents & professionals with their free online course on their dedicated platform crafted for learning called DotnikStudio.Academy. Any professional or individual can access the course which is developed and moderated by Adobe Campus Leader & Certified Instructors.



The organisation spokesperson has stated the mission, vision and values about the DotnikStudio.Academy:



Mission: Free High-Quality Design (Creative and Technical) Education for everyone



Vision: To assess and certify more than 1,000 professionals by the end of the year 2020; also provide them with Internship opportunities with DotnikStudio.Agency



Values: High-Quality Vetted, Trained and Certified Instructors for the Academy by an Adobe Campus Leader and an Adobe Education Exchange Influencer in a collaborated vetting process by DotnikStudio.Agency



The Platform: Online Community Based Learning (MOOC) Platform - Integrating Interaction and Engagement (Public Profile-Based and Gamified) User Experience with Online Courses & Certifications.



The features which make the DotnikStudio.Academy differ from others are provided below:



- Social Learning Platform for Learners

- 100% High-Quality Content and Learning Paths

- Public Member/Learner Profile

- Profile Achievements

- Points, Rewards, Ranks, Badges, and Achievements

- Gamified Experience

- Activity Feed

- Courses

- Certifications

- Forum Discussions

- Inbox

- Members

- Groups



As the company representative said, their main objective will be educating and enlightening professional minds to create great users on a global level. By using their effective, over-the-top solutions and delivering exactly what the learners want, DotnikStudio will help their users achieve satisfaction.



Ashok Pandit

750-974-5109



https://www.dotnikstudio.com



