GPHCC's Dine Latino Takeout Weekend to Boost Hispanic-Owned Restaurants Offering Takeout and Delivery

Hispanic-owned restaurants can request to be listed as an establishment offering take-out and delivery as part of Dine Latino Takeout Weekend and benefit from the promotion by GPHCC, its network and partners.

Dine Latino Take-Out Weekend will focus on small businesses owned and operated by Hispanic entrepreneurs and excludes larger chain restaurants. There are no fees to participate and restaurants don’t have to be members of GPHCC. The goal of the initiative is to help keep Hispanic-owned food establishments afloat during the economic downturn of the coronavirus crisis and beyond.



To slow the spread of the virus, many restaurants have been required to keep their dining rooms closed and limit their operations to takeout and delivery. While these restaurants can continue to operate without eat-in service, the impact on sales has been significant and could become catastrophic without immediate intervention.



“Hispanic participation in the restaurant and food industry is high and the impact of the pandemic on this sector could be long-term and widespread, affecting low-income, immigrant and vulnerable communities. We must act now to provide immediate relief to these businesses and the most efficient way of doing this is by helping to boost their revenue,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO of GPHCC.



Leveraging the combined networks of all the partners and supporters of Latino food enthusiasts across the Delaware Valley (PA/DE/NJ), GPHCC encourages foodies to order take out or delivery from Hispanic-Owned eateries. Foodies can also search www.philahispanicchamber.org/dine-latino for new restaurants to try.



“This initiative will help the Hispanic community to keep their businesses relevant and to continue becoming stronger as an economic force in Philadelphia,” said Silvia Lucci, owner of vegan restaurants LUHV Vegan Deli and LUHV Vegan Bistro. “This will allow us to continue to have the voice that, as lone operators, would be too quiet. Together, we shout!”



The Pew Hispanic Research Center reports that Latino workers and businesses will bear the economic brunt of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across the United States. Latino Takeout Weekend was created with the hopes to minimize the impact for Hispanic businesses in the Delaware Valley Region as part of the mission of GPHCC to advocate for Hispanic businesses and encourage the economic advancement of the Hispanic community.



In addition to the promotion of restaurants, GPHCC, Finanta, Community First Fund, and Widener University Small Business Development Center also came together to provide streamlined, bilingual information and resources for small businesses affected by the Coronavirus. They are working together to identify resources and information focused on helping small business owners manage and recover from the impact of the Coronavirus. Access to this information is free to all small businesses, including non-GPHCC members, on the GPHCC site, www.philahispanicchamber.org.



For more information on Latino Takeout Weekend happening April 3-5, 2020, or to request that your restaurant be added to the list, please visit www.philahispanicchamber.org/dine-latino. If you’d like to partner with us in this efforts, please reach out to Javier Suarez, VP of Strategic Partnerships at jsuarez@philahispanicchamber.org.



About GPHCC

Maria Cristina Rios

215-360-8114



www.philahispanicchamber.org



