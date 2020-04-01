Insurance Navy Brokers COVID-19 Announcement

Press Releases Insurance Navy Press Release

Chicago, IL, April 01, 2020 --(



Per the COVID-19 Executive Order NO. 8 Sec 12. r., Insurance Navy Brokers locations will remain open during regular business hours, with phone support available 7 days a week Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10a.m. to 6 p.m.



To help protect the team and the communities, Insurance Navy Brokers is practicing social distancing. As a result, office doors will remain closed and locked. Agents will be in the office and on-site during regularly scheduled business hours to accept on-site payment. At this time, customers and new prospects will be unable to enter any office location.



Insurance Navy Brokers will waive fees until 05/15/2020.



These fees will include:

● Over the phone fees (new business, renewal, monthly payment,

endorsement)

● Late fees (on-site or over the phone)

● Cancellation fees (on-site or over the phone)

● Reinstatement fees (on-site or over the phone)



Insurance Navy Brokers would also like to remind customers that monthly payments, renewals, insurance quotes, and more can be made online.



For questions or concerns, please call 888-949-NAVY or email info@insurancenavy.com.



We are all in this together.



About Insurance Navy

About Insurance Navy

Protecting and educating customers are Insurance Navy's top priorities. Insurance Navy is ready to work with everyone's insurance needs and collaborates with multiple insurance providers in order to offer the most competitive prices on the market. Insurance Navy is dedicated to providing everyone a warm, personalized experience. Insurance Navy is proudly accredited by the Better Business Bureau and recently received The Complaint Free Award from the BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois. Contact Information Insurance Navy

Anel Herrera

708-237-0404



https://insurancenavy.com



