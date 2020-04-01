Tsunami Solutions is Now Available at No Charge for Heroes Fighting COVID-19

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tsunami Solutions Press Release

Worker safety pioneer, Tsunami Solutions is offering its safety check-in monitoring and notification solutions, SafetyLine (Canada) and Scatterling (US), free of charge, to new subscribers working in healthcare or essential public services. Additionally, they are available for 50 percent off to new subscribers from all other impacted organizations whose employees need to work remotely because of the pandemic.

Vancouver, Canada, April 01, 2020 --(



"The people on the front lines are our heroes," says Kyle Touhey, CPO & President-Scatterling. "They are helping us, and we want to help them where we can. Since our service can help them stay safer, we feel we have to offer it without charge right now."



Tsunami wants to both help and thank those heroes by offering its services at no cost for 3 months to healthcare or essential-services organizations. Additionally, SafetyLine and Scatterling are also available for 50 percent off to new subscribers from all other impacted organizations whose employees need to work remotely because of the pandemic.



The devastating COVID-19 pandemic has changed the professional world in many significant ways:



- The number of people working in isolation has increased, making them more vulnerable.



- Working environments are now more hazardous, thus a greater need for worker safety monitoring.



- Frontline workers protect the public and communities, so if they’re at risk, everyone is at risk.



SafetyLine and Scatterling are automated check-in monitoring tools. Using apps, phones, or satellite devices, workers report status updates and locations, and set timers. Unless they check-in before those timers expire, monitors get notified that their workers might be in danger. Workers can also signal for help with a panic button, or with motion-sensing man-down and impact detection. In the case of an emergency, monitors are shown the worker’s history and profile, then prompted to follow emergency response procedures until the person gets help.



Using these tools, if any harm comes to these vulnerable workers, someone within their organization should be notified in time to help. To sign up for this offer, go to:



Canada: https://safetylineloneworker.com/safetylinecares

USA: https://www.scatterling.co/covid19



About Tsunami Solutions

Created in 1999, Tsunami provides cloud-based worker safety monitoring and management tools for employees working alone, in isolation or hazardous situations. Effectively able to monitor the safety of large teams of remote workers, SafetyLine and Scatterling are automated tools available 24/7, to let workers signal for help when they can’t call for help themselves. For more information, visit http://www.SafetyLineloneworker.com (Canada) or http://www.Scatterling.co (USA).



Media Contact

Lester Tiro

Product Marketing Manager, Tsunami Solutions Ltd.

Direct: 604-449-4203

Lester Tiro

604-449-4203



www.tsunamisolutions.com



