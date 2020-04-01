GenInvo Supports Pharma Companies Working to Find a Cure for COVID-19 Virus, as Well as Supporting Their Employees as They Work from Home

GenInvo strives to support the drug development process to find treatments quickly and cost effectively. They are a dedicated part of the solution. Having their employees work from home, not only keeps the employees' and their family's healthy, it also keeps the company on track for developing life-saving solutions and innovative products to the Life Science/Pharma Industry faster.

GenInvo, sees the Impact of Innovation up close daily, from their client’s perspective. Where they strive to develop efficient, innovative products and solutions for these companies to make the drug development process smarter, faster, and more cost effective. Innovation is an essential element to the Life Science companies corporate mission and success. GenInvo supports the journey, working collaboratively to understand the needs of their clients systems, processes and current challenges within these areas.



GenInvo understands the demand for people with knowledge in artificial intelligence and machine learning hugely exceeds the supply. They continue searching for talented, experienced professionals to join their innovative, life changing organization in the US, Canada, Europe, and India locations.



At this critical time as COVID-19 is spreading around the globe, GenInvo considers the safety of their employees very important, and have advised them to work from home to keep everyone safe and healthy. Regardless of the situation, the product development timeline is still on track. This shows the dedication of the employees and their commitment to the life science industry, while allowing them to balance work and personal time spent with family. GenInvo has also been supporting communities around the Bloomington-Normal area. Recently providing 100’s of lunches to a nearby school during this difficult time. Knowing that school may be the only way some students get fed on a daily basis.



