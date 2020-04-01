Press Releases Expert Environmental Press Release

Receive press releases from Expert Environmental: By Email RSS Feeds: Expert Environmental - Novel Coronavirus Cleaning & Disinfection

New coronavirus cleaning and disinfection services to all cities of Broward County, Palm Beach County, & Miami-Dade County.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 01, 2020 --(



As a company spokesperson noted, Expert Environmental follows standards of service that have been certified by the IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning & Restoration Certification) and only uses state-of-the-art Electrostatic Technology as well as EPA approved hospital-grade disinfectants that are non-toxic and 100% biodegradable.



"Our electrode-nozzle guns spray a hospital-grade, EPA registered, biodegradable disinfectant solution which safely kills and inhibits the growth of 99.99% of viral agents, harmful bacteria, toxic mold spores, and other disease-causing microbes. Our disinfection technology enables an electrical charge to cause an attraction-force between the sprayed drops and the target surfaces, this attraction-force is 40 times greater than the force of gravity. This means when the droplets approach the target surface, they will reverse direction and move upwards against gravity. The result is a clear disinfectant coating that sanitizes and protects all types of hard and soft interior surfaces that could be found in a home, office, or commercial facility."



"At Expert Environmental, we understand that a company specialized in Coronavirus disinfection services should not only meet but exceed all CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," the spokesperson noted.



Expert Environmental can help you to significantly minimize the risk of infection of COVID-19. For more information please call 954.634.0280 or visit https://expertenvironmentalusa.com/coronavirus-disinfection/ Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases emerging every day, more people than ever are trying to find the best way to protect their homes and businesses from potential contamination. Expert Environmental, a leading property restoration company in South Florida, is pleased to announce coronavirus (COVID-19) cleaning and disinfection services to all cities of Broward County, Palm Beach County, and Miami Dade County.As a company spokesperson noted, Expert Environmental follows standards of service that have been certified by the IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning & Restoration Certification) and only uses state-of-the-art Electrostatic Technology as well as EPA approved hospital-grade disinfectants that are non-toxic and 100% biodegradable."Our electrode-nozzle guns spray a hospital-grade, EPA registered, biodegradable disinfectant solution which safely kills and inhibits the growth of 99.99% of viral agents, harmful bacteria, toxic mold spores, and other disease-causing microbes. Our disinfection technology enables an electrical charge to cause an attraction-force between the sprayed drops and the target surfaces, this attraction-force is 40 times greater than the force of gravity. This means when the droplets approach the target surface, they will reverse direction and move upwards against gravity. The result is a clear disinfectant coating that sanitizes and protects all types of hard and soft interior surfaces that could be found in a home, office, or commercial facility.""At Expert Environmental, we understand that a company specialized in Coronavirus disinfection services should not only meet but exceed all CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," the spokesperson noted.Expert Environmental can help you to significantly minimize the risk of infection of COVID-19. For more information please call 954.634.0280 or visit https://expertenvironmentalusa.com/coronavirus-disinfection/ Contact Information Expert Environmental

Nick Jones

954.634.0280



expertenvironmentalusa.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Expert Environmental