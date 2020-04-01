Press Releases Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited Press Release

Receive press releases from Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited: By Email RSS Feeds: Kocchi’s® Released Next-Gen Wireless Observation Camera System; Allows Interference-Free Video at Extreme Distances Up to 300m

Kocchi’s® 720P digital wireless backup camera system.

Shenzhen, China, April 01, 2020 --(



"Our fleet customers work in high-interference prone environments where a traditional wireless system isn't always reliable enough," says Eason He, Product Manager. "This new 720P digital wireless camera solution now solves the problem and boosts up communication range up to 300m line of sight, which is two times range compared to other systems."



And Kocchi's understands that cameras have to last long in the most demanding working environment of trucks or other industrial vehicles. This new 720P wireless camera is ruggedly built for IP69K waterproof protection, it is back-filled with dry Nitrogen (N2) after air is evacuated to prevent condensation of water within the optics that could reduce visibility or damage the electronic and optical parts in the enclosure. This is the key feature of the camera that lasts long in demanding environments (5-10 years).



About Kocchi's

Kocchi's® a global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles has been designing and manufacturing mobile electronic products for the RV, Marine, Van, Commercial, Bus and Limo industries since 2007. The company has a mission to increase the safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. For more information, please visit https://www.kocchis.com Shenzhen, China, April 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The best-selling and performing digital wireless observation system by Kocchi's® has broken the mold once again with the 772161M1 wireless backup camera system. Kocchi's has developed new features to allow pairing of up to four wireless cameras in HD 720P resolution with recording function. Easy to install, this new kit includes a 7" color LCD HD monitor with 8-32 volt power input and one auto-pairing, CMOS digital wireless 720P camera. The wireless camera can be purchased separately as an addition. Anyone from the technical novice to the master electrician can appreciate the simplicity of this system."Our fleet customers work in high-interference prone environments where a traditional wireless system isn't always reliable enough," says Eason He, Product Manager. "This new 720P digital wireless camera solution now solves the problem and boosts up communication range up to 300m line of sight, which is two times range compared to other systems."And Kocchi's understands that cameras have to last long in the most demanding working environment of trucks or other industrial vehicles. This new 720P wireless camera is ruggedly built for IP69K waterproof protection, it is back-filled with dry Nitrogen (N2) after air is evacuated to prevent condensation of water within the optics that could reduce visibility or damage the electronic and optical parts in the enclosure. This is the key feature of the camera that lasts long in demanding environments (5-10 years).About Kocchi'sKocchi's® a global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles has been designing and manufacturing mobile electronic products for the RV, Marine, Van, Commercial, Bus and Limo industries since 2007. The company has a mission to increase the safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. For more information, please visit https://www.kocchis.com Contact Information Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited

Eason He

86-755-8255 0307



www.kocchis.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited