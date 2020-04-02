Ocasta Launch Free Scanning App to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19 and Keep GDPR Compliant

Ocasta, are an agency who are on a mission to transform how people work through behavioural changing apps and technology. They have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a free scanning app to anyone who needs it. The app takes away the need to handle customer paper where coronavirus can live for up to 24 hours and it is 100% GDPR compliant. It is available on the App Store now, perfect for solicitors, healthcare workers, engineers, retailers and financing firms.

Being an agency who specialises in employee tech, Ocasta were interested in how they could help create a safer workplace for everyone during the current crisis. Given that the Sars-CoV-2 virus is expected to live on paper and cardboard for up to 24 hours, they knew that workplaces would want to minimise their contact with paper documents. This led them to launch a free version of Oplift Scan, the GDPR compliant scanning app.



Unlike other apps available, Oplift Scan does not store the scans in the app or the cloud, helping comply with data protection requirements and GDPR. Users can simply scan items such as customer contracts, proof of residencies or proof of sign off, once it is sent to the relevant place the article is then wiped from the device.



