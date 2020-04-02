Ocasta Launch Free Scanning App to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19 and Keep GDPR Compliant

Brighton, United Kingdom, April 02, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep GDPR compliant with Ocasta’s free scanning app which has just been launched. The scanning app is available on iOS and can be downloaded from the App Store today.
Being an agency who specialises in employee tech, Ocasta were interested in how they could help create a safer workplace for everyone during the current crisis. Given that the Sars-CoV-2 virus is expected to live on paper and cardboard for up to 24 hours, they knew that workplaces would want to minimise their contact with paper documents. This led them to launch a free version of Oplift Scan, the GDPR compliant scanning app.
Unlike other apps available, Oplift Scan does not store the scans in the app or the cloud, helping comply with data protection requirements and GDPR. Users can simply scan items such as customer contracts, proof of residencies or proof of sign off, once it is sent to the relevant place the article is then wiped from the device.
Perfect for law firms, who’s staff are now working from home and need a compliant way to scan paperwork or get files from customers. Healthcare workers who need to handle patient paperwork. Retailers, who need to take copies of customers documents when offering finance and want to minimise contact with customers. Field sales teams, who need to quickly capture signed contracts. Engineers, who need proof of sign off by the customer.