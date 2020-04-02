Versasec Announces Version 3.0 of K-Series

Press Releases Versasec AB Press Release

Versasec has just released a major revamp of its most downloaded software - vSEC:TOOL K3.0.

New York, NY, April 02, 2020 --



The K-Series has been downloaded by thousands of users since it was first introduced almost 10 years ago. The application has been a leading educational tool for PKI and smart card learning. The K-Series has been used in courses on well known universities as well as instructional videos on YouTube. K-Series, or Key Tool as it was first called, is available to the general public to be used with most of the credentials in the market free of charge.



"We are very proud to announce K3.0. This is the fastest and most powerful tool that we have provided as freeware ever and I am sure that you'll find it as valuable in your PKI projects as we do in ours," said Joakim Thorén, CEO and founder of Versasec.



About vSEC:TOOL K3.0

vSEC:TOOL K3.0 is the PKI and smart card experts' favorite tool. It provides a hazzle-free option to evaluate your PKI credential rollout plan. The vSEC:TOOL K3.0 application is downloadable directly from Versasec's public web site. For more details visit the product web page: https://versasec.com/products/vsec-tool-k



About Versasec

Versasec is the leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market.



Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Australia's Department of Defence, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.



Joakim Thoren

+46 8-555 103 10



https://versasec.com



