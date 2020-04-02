Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient and Atlantic Database Have Signed a Partnership to Provide Zoho Customers with Experience and Education

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Atlantic Database, an Advanced Zoho Partner Consulting Firm based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA, to provide experience and Education to Zoho customers.

Marietta, GA, April 02, 2020 --(



With 19 apps currently listed on Zoho Marketplace, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems, avoiding late-night support calls or many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Atlantic Database is a Zoho partner that offers the needed experience in education and consulting for small to medium-sized businesses. As an Advanced Zoho Partner, they receive higher priority from Zoho when it comes to client technical support issues as Atlantic Database’s advanced partner status requires significantly higher qualifications. Moreover, Atlantic Database also has the honor of hosting quarterly Zoho User group meetings and presentations, allowing Zoho oversight to assist with bigger deals, more resources and event support. No matter if you are a small or large business, Atlantic Database believes that you have the power to cut costs and improve efficiency for your entire team.



Pete Fernald - CEO of Atlantic Database and Premier Zoho Partner (Chapel Hill, NC) stated that after logging a 15-year career in the high-tech sector as a top sales performer and marketing manager, Mr. Fernald started Atlantic Database to help clients "save time and money, build awareness and increase sales" through integrated sales and marketing automation technology. Pete is certified in Act!, Zoho and Microsoft CRM and has worked with Salesforce as well. He holds a Masters in Information Management from Syracuse University in addition to an MBA and BSBA degrees from East Carolina University in Business.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Marietta, GA, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Commercient SYNC, the number one data integration app for ERPs and CRMs, that does not need coding, mapping, ETL or servers announced its partnership with Atlantic Database Group, which offers Zoho Consulting backed by experience, and education to its customers.With 19 apps currently listed on Zoho Marketplace, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems, avoiding late-night support calls or many hours spent resolving technical problems.Atlantic Database is a Zoho partner that offers the needed experience in education and consulting for small to medium-sized businesses. As an Advanced Zoho Partner, they receive higher priority from Zoho when it comes to client technical support issues as Atlantic Database’s advanced partner status requires significantly higher qualifications. Moreover, Atlantic Database also has the honor of hosting quarterly Zoho User group meetings and presentations, allowing Zoho oversight to assist with bigger deals, more resources and event support. No matter if you are a small or large business, Atlantic Database believes that you have the power to cut costs and improve efficiency for your entire team.Pete Fernald - CEO of Atlantic Database and Premier Zoho Partner (Chapel Hill, NC) stated that after logging a 15-year career in the high-tech sector as a top sales performer and marketing manager, Mr. Fernald started Atlantic Database to help clients "save time and money, build awareness and increase sales" through integrated sales and marketing automation technology. Pete is certified in Act!, Zoho and Microsoft CRM and has worked with Salesforce as well. He holds a Masters in Information Management from Syracuse University in addition to an MBA and BSBA degrees from East Carolina University in Business.As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Contact Information Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Commercient Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend