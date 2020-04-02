Press Releases Jetico Inc. Oy Press Release

Receive press releases from Jetico Inc. Oy: By Email RSS Feeds: Securely Delete Internet History on Brave with Jetico’s BCWipe

BCWipe, Jetico’s software to wipe files, can now securely delete Internet history on Brave in just a few clicks.

Helsinki, Finland, April 02, 2020 --(



To welcome Brave users, Jetico is offering a special deal on BCWipe. To take advantage of Jetico's 10% discount*, enter the coupon code ‘browser’ in



"Brave is an excellent web browser for privacy-minded users. Traces of your Internet activities, however, can still be recovered even after clearing your history," warns Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "This update empowers BCWipe users with complete peace of mind by wiping all traces of their browsing data beyond recovery."



Permanently removed by BCWipe’s "Wipe Internet History" task:

· Internet History

· Typed History

· Internet Cache (Temporary Internet Files)

· Cookies

· Saved Passwords



BCWipe data wiping software allows users to set a specific start time for the task (at user logon, at startup, at user logoff) or task frequency (daily, weekly, monthly).



This update also includes support for Dissenter and the new Microsoft Edge.



The Enterprise Edition of BCWipe comes with Jetico Central Manager to remotely deploy, control and monitor client software across all workstations. 'Enforcer Mode' allows Admins to remotely wipe selected data, wipe free space and more – all without end-user intervention. To learn more visit https://www.jetico.com/data-wiping/wipe-files-bcwipe/bcwipe-enterprise-edition.



**About Jetico**

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.



Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.



*Disclaimer: Promotion valid only on Jetico's Online Store for Standard Edition products, for a maximum quantity of 25 licenses. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Helsinki, Finland, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, announced today support for one more privacy-oriented browser in BCWipe. Jetico’s software to wipe files can now securely delete Internet history on Brave in just a few clicks - see step-by-step instructions To welcome Brave users, Jetico is offering a special deal on BCWipe. To take advantage of Jetico's 10% discount*, enter the coupon code ‘browser’ in Jetico's Online Store . This special deal is valid through the end of April 2020."Brave is an excellent web browser for privacy-minded users. Traces of your Internet activities, however, can still be recovered even after clearing your history," warns Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "This update empowers BCWipe users with complete peace of mind by wiping all traces of their browsing data beyond recovery."Permanently removed by BCWipe’s "Wipe Internet History" task:· Internet History· Typed History· Internet Cache (Temporary Internet Files)· Cookies· Saved PasswordsBCWipe data wiping software allows users to set a specific start time for the task (at user logon, at startup, at user logoff) or task frequency (daily, weekly, monthly).This update also includes support for Dissenter and the new Microsoft Edge.The Enterprise Edition of BCWipe comes with Jetico Central Manager to remotely deploy, control and monitor client software across all workstations. 'Enforcer Mode' allows Admins to remotely wipe selected data, wipe free space and more – all without end-user intervention. To learn more visit https://www.jetico.com/data-wiping/wipe-files-bcwipe/bcwipe-enterprise-edition.**About Jetico**Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.*Disclaimer: Promotion valid only on Jetico's Online Store for Standard Edition products, for a maximum quantity of 25 licenses. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Contact Information Jetico Inc. Oy

Valeria Corti

+358 92 517 3030



www.jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): 1 202 742 2901



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jetico Inc. Oy