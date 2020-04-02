Press Releases Hibou Application Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Hibou Application Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Hibou Connects COVID-19 Isolated Seniors to Family with Free Daily Wellness Checks

Automated calls and in-app notifications helps seniors stay safe during COVID-19.

Vancouver, Canada, April 02, 2020 --(



Family members or seniors anywhere in North America can sign up at www.hellohibou.com. Once registered, automated calling will start immediately.



“We know many people looking for ways to support their family, especially those at higher risk as they struggle with the virus,” said Heather Eastman Founder of Hibou. “I hope by offering Hibou for free we can help more of our most vulnerable people feel safe and connected. If we can prevent one death or avoid a single hospitalization, we think it is worth it.



Hibou is a cloud-based, software as a service solution that is designed to support aging-in-place and to keep seniors connected to their families while maintaining their independence. For the next two months, Hibou will give users unlimited access to all features such automatic phone calls, unlimited friends and family circle members, and up to 2 daily wellness checks a day.



“My biggest fear was that I would have found my mom had passed away in the night and I wouldn’t have known about it. Knowing that she is being checked on daily is such a stress relief.” - Mary, Hibou user



About Hibou hellohibou.com

Hibou was created to operate as a social enterprise, supported by its parent company, Tsunami Solutions. Founded in 1998 in Vancouver, BC as a world leader in people health and safety monitoring solutions, Tsunami is the provider of SafetyLine Lone worker, Hibou and Scattering. Tsunami holds multiple federal and Provincial contracts and holds high level security clearance.



“Tsunami provides the solutions necessary to keep people safe at home and safe while working during these challenging times. I care deeply about Canadians and our global citizens and I believe it is our duty to make our technology available to as many people as we possibly can during their time of need. No matter if you are at home or at work, we have your back and we will be there for you.” - Heather Eastman - Chief Operating Officer; Tsunami Vancouver, Canada, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hibou, a subsidiary of Tsunami solutions Ltd., a world leader in people health and safety monitoring solutions, today announced Hibou automated daily wellness calls for seniors will be free during the COVID-19 crisis. With Hibou, seniors receive a daily, automated phone call that will prompt them to indicate if they are well or if they need help; if a senior misses a Wellness check, friends or family are notified, helping to keep loved-ones safe and connected during these times of self-isolation and social distancing.Family members or seniors anywhere in North America can sign up at www.hellohibou.com. Once registered, automated calling will start immediately.“We know many people looking for ways to support their family, especially those at higher risk as they struggle with the virus,” said Heather Eastman Founder of Hibou. “I hope by offering Hibou for free we can help more of our most vulnerable people feel safe and connected. If we can prevent one death or avoid a single hospitalization, we think it is worth it.Hibou is a cloud-based, software as a service solution that is designed to support aging-in-place and to keep seniors connected to their families while maintaining their independence. For the next two months, Hibou will give users unlimited access to all features such automatic phone calls, unlimited friends and family circle members, and up to 2 daily wellness checks a day.“My biggest fear was that I would have found my mom had passed away in the night and I wouldn’t have known about it. Knowing that she is being checked on daily is such a stress relief.” - Mary, Hibou userAbout Hibou hellohibou.comHibou was created to operate as a social enterprise, supported by its parent company, Tsunami Solutions. Founded in 1998 in Vancouver, BC as a world leader in people health and safety monitoring solutions, Tsunami is the provider of SafetyLine Lone worker, Hibou and Scattering. Tsunami holds multiple federal and Provincial contracts and holds high level security clearance.“Tsunami provides the solutions necessary to keep people safe at home and safe while working during these challenging times. I care deeply about Canadians and our global citizens and I believe it is our duty to make our technology available to as many people as we possibly can during their time of need. No matter if you are at home or at work, we have your back and we will be there for you.” - Heather Eastman - Chief Operating Officer; Tsunami Contact Information Hibou Application Ltd.

Heather Eastman

250-580-4448



https://www.hellohibou.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hibou Application Ltd.