Finland Tries to Repeat as World’s Best

NJ MED announces its 8th annual World Top 20 Education Poll Rankings this week.

Washington, DC, April 02, 2020 --



The World Top 20 Poll is the monitoring arm of NJ MED’s World Top 20 Project. Whose mission is to ensure Every Child on the Planet has an opportunity to reach their full potential.



The World Top 20 Poll measures the success of 209 nation’s education systems, towards educating students 3 to 25, four-times each year.



The Poll measures early-childhood enrollment rates; test scores in math, science and reading for lower and upper primary students; and high school and college graduation rates.



Each year, the Poll’s first ranks 20 countries, it projects will have the best 20 education systems for the close of the year (December 31). Follow by an International Survey of students, teachers, parents, educators, and local taxpayers (from May to July), for its second-quarter ranking poll.



In September, the poll uses the latest test scores and graduation rates to rank the top 20 countries, for its third-quarter ranking poll.



In December, it closes out the yearly top 20 ranking system, by contacting each nation’s education department to confirm the data is used in September is accurate.



Finland is projected to finish number one in 2020, followed by Denmark, South Korea, Hong Kong, Norway, Slovenia, Israel, Sweden, United Kingdom, Poland, Singapore, Japan, Ireland, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Hungary, Russia, Belgium, and the United States.



Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED, said, “Last year, Finland was projected to finish number one, and they did. Countries like Denmark and Norway may threaten Finland for the number one spot this year. While South Korea, who was ranked number one for five straight years, has dropped a few spots.”



