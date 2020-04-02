Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Xitron Press Release

Receive press releases from Xitron: By Email RSS Feeds: Xitron Initiates Stimulus Package for Printers

Provides Interest-Free Payment Plans on RIPs, Workflows, Interfaces

Ann Arbor, MI, April 02, 2020 --(



“We recognize the stress all businesses are enduring and want to do something that will impact our market in a positive way,” said Karen Crews, president of Xitron. “These plans provide our customers the software to streamline prepress operations without adversely affecting their cash flow, or their ability to participate in the small business loan program authorized by the U.S government’s CARES Act.”



Most software packages are eligible under the Xitron program guidelines, including RIP upgrades, new Navigator RIP software, RIP & Workflow bundle packages, CTP interface kits, and ink key setting systems such as the Ryobi Ink Saver, which is a 64-bit Windows 10 compatible replacement for the Ryobi Ink Volume Setter. Interest-free payment plans are available from 90 days to 12 months or more, depending on the package.



With Navigator products, all available options such as trapping and Raster PDF output will be enabled during the first 60 days so that users can experiment with additional functionality at no cost. “We’re working closely with our dealers to isolate and identify end users facing tough decisions from the hardship this pandemic has created in the printing industry,” Crews continued. “With their help and participation in the program, we hope to provide a financial ‘hand-up’ to deserving printers. Xitron’s stimulus program is slated to run through the end of June.



About Xitron

Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s pressroom workflow solutions extend the functionality of press consoles from several industry-leading press manufacturers. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC.



Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.



About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing and type design and development. Customers for digital inkjet technology include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Those for font design include numerous international brands, from manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz and Siemens, to digital media and epublishing companies. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the type foundry, URW Type Foundry, and the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron.



Note to Editors:

If you need photos to accompany this release contact Bret Farrah at Xitron, 734-794-1334.



To update contact information or request removal from our editorial mailing list, send an email to bfarrah@xitron.com. Ann Arbor, MI, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC and the developer of the Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, has approved a plan to assist printing companies affected by shutdowns due to the worldwide pandemic. The program allows printers to purchase necessary RIP and workflow software with little cash outlay and interest-free payments, enabling them to direct resources to employee retention and consumables.“We recognize the stress all businesses are enduring and want to do something that will impact our market in a positive way,” said Karen Crews, president of Xitron. “These plans provide our customers the software to streamline prepress operations without adversely affecting their cash flow, or their ability to participate in the small business loan program authorized by the U.S government’s CARES Act.”Most software packages are eligible under the Xitron program guidelines, including RIP upgrades, new Navigator RIP software, RIP & Workflow bundle packages, CTP interface kits, and ink key setting systems such as the Ryobi Ink Saver, which is a 64-bit Windows 10 compatible replacement for the Ryobi Ink Volume Setter. Interest-free payment plans are available from 90 days to 12 months or more, depending on the package.With Navigator products, all available options such as trapping and Raster PDF output will be enabled during the first 60 days so that users can experiment with additional functionality at no cost. “We’re working closely with our dealers to isolate and identify end users facing tough decisions from the hardship this pandemic has created in the printing industry,” Crews continued. “With their help and participation in the program, we hope to provide a financial ‘hand-up’ to deserving printers. Xitron’s stimulus program is slated to run through the end of June.About XitronXitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s pressroom workflow solutions extend the functionality of press consoles from several industry-leading press manufacturers. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC.Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.About Global GraphicsThrough its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of platforms for digital inkjet printing and type design and development. Customers for digital inkjet technology include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy. Those for font design include numerous international brands, from manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz and Siemens, to digital media and epublishing companies. Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the type foundry, URW Type Foundry, and the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron.Note to Editors:If you need photos to accompany this release contact Bret Farrah at Xitron, 734-794-1334.To update contact information or request removal from our editorial mailing list, send an email to bfarrah@xitron.com. Contact Information Xitron

Bret Farrah

734-913-8080



www.xitron.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Xitron Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend