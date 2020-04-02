EloQ Communications Gives Tips on Business Communications During Time of COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EloQ Communications Press Release

Vietnam-based EloQ Communications launched a new blog series focusing on the coronavirus pandemic and what businesses can do to improve their brand health during this time.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 02, 2020



This blog series includes updates, identifications and reviews of what businesses can do during the COVID-19 pandemic. Realized that risks always come with opportunities, EloQ assesses organizations who utilized the current situation to promote their brands by generating useful and positive content for their stakeholders. While the current blog posts focus on Vietnam, it will expand the range to other markets in a near future to cover the different reactions and business communications cases around the globe.



“Many companies took this chance to boost internal communications and internal relations to enhance their reputation and company image, and we’re here to give you some advice and suggestions,” shared Duy Ly, Head of External Relations of EloQ Communications. “We also look for contributors and guest bloggers in other markets, who share the same passion to extend your knowledge to a wider audience. If you want to write a piece on this topic, you can drop us a line at hello@eloqasia.com.”



The blog series is still regularly updated, by both EloQ’s professionals and its partners and contributors around the world. The series can be found at https://blog.eloqasia.com/tag/coronavirus/.



“During this sensitive time, any information, good or bad, will amplify many times because people continuously follow any news related to the coronavirus incident. Therefore, if companies choose to create opportunities for themselves at this time, they need to apply the main principles in PR: ‘Content is King’ and ‘Authenticity is also King,’” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “That means they must carefully choose what message to deliver, and how to communicate it properly, as well as how to make people see the authenticity in all activities or announcements they make in the present time. And we hope our blog series can help you choose and deliver the right messages.”



EloQ Communications offers services in digital strategy, digital and social media marketing, social media management and community management, beside the traditional PR solutions. EloQ has long worked with both local and foreign clients to reach new audiences and expand business in Vietnam and other ASEAN markets.



EloQ Communications was known as Vero IMC Vietnam and headed by Ly-Le for three years before officially going independent under its new name at the start of 2019. The agency has been working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including such diverse clients from more than 30 cities and regions, including companies in the Fortune 500 list, multinational and local entities.



About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.



EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.



