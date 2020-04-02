Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Loveforce International Offers a Free e-Book Giveaway on Easter Weekend

Santa Clarita, CA, April 02, 2020 --(



Written by The Prophet of Life, the e-book focuses on faith-based spiritual insights and life lessons he has learned. The book covers gratitude, blessings, faith, miracles, how everything is connected and how your perception determines your reality.



“I believe Easter and Passover are appropriate times to give away this e-book,” said The Prophet of Life, the book’s author. “The book can support people in their faith at a time when they are thinking about it the most,” he continued.



For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Santa Clarita, CA, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Easter Weekend Saturday April 11th and Easter Sunday, April 12th, Loveforce International Publishing Company will be giving away What Faith Has Taught Me in both English and Spanish (Lo Que La Fe Me ha ensenado). The free e-book giveaway will be on Amazon worldwide.Written by The Prophet of Life, the e-book focuses on faith-based spiritual insights and life lessons he has learned. The book covers gratitude, blessings, faith, miracles, how everything is connected and how your perception determines your reality.“I believe Easter and Passover are appropriate times to give away this e-book,” said The Prophet of Life, the book’s author. “The book can support people in their faith at a time when they are thinking about it the most,” he continued.For Further Information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loveforce International Publishing Company