Download IPEVO’s Newly Released iDocCam App for Free Now Through April 30

With the surge in distance learning and remote working during this unprecedented period, IPEVO is committed to providing resources for creating an effective remote learning/working environment. Hence, from today through April 30, 2020, the full version of iDocCam will be available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information on iDocCam, visit https://www.ipevo.com/software/idoccam. Sunnyvale, CA, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The leader in educational technology, IPEVO (ipevo.com), has just announced that it will allow smartphone users to download the full version of its newly released app, iDocCam, for free now through April 30. iDocCam is originally priced at $19.99.“We are committed to innovating the user experience of real-time visual communications. That’s why besides making affordable document cameras, we want to create a mobile app that allows users to stream real-time images (just like a document camera) using their smartphones at their convenience. In this way, the quality of visual communications can be improved by not only reducing the need for additional tools but also giving users much flexibility,” Royce Hong, CEO of IPEVO and big head of design, said. "That's how iDocCam was born."With this in mind, handy features such as flashlight, exposure, white balance, and focus adjustment, and the ability to switch between the front and rear camera have been included in iDocCam, drawing on valuable feedback given by teachers, presenters, and visual communicators.By using iDocCam in conjunction with the free IPEVO Visualizer software, users can turn their smartphones into a wireless document camera. In addition to using the Visualizer software for viewing, controlling, and adjusting the live images, users can also utilize the available features in Visualizer to take snapshots, record videos, set up live broadcasts, and so on. Users are also able to share the live images of their materials/documents in online video meetings conducted through third-party video conferencing software such as Zoom, Skype, Google Hangouts, and GoToMeeting via the screen sharing feature of these software.For iPhones, users have the alternative choice to AirPlay the live images to an external display for wireless large-screen projection. Or, users can connect their iPhones to an external display for large-screen projection via HDMI/VGA. Either way, the external display will function as an extended screen for projecting the live images coming from iDocCam.With the surge in distance learning and remote working during this unprecedented period, IPEVO is committed to providing resources for creating an effective remote learning/working environment. Hence, from today through April 30, 2020, the full version of iDocCam will be available for free on the App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information on iDocCam, visit https://www.ipevo.com/software/idoccam. Contact Information IPEVO Inc.

