Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Walker" by Keiron Young

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Walker – a portrait of dealing with mental health issues by Keiron Young.

Thame, United Kingdom, April 02, 2020 --(

Waking up to suicidal thoughts, Martin's life is unravelling quickly.



After systematically dismantling his life, he sets off on a long walk to nowhere.

With only the flimsiest of plans, he wanders along finding solace in the natural beauty that surrounds him.



Accompanied by dark thoughts and the weight of his parents' worries, he finds perspective in the kindness and suffering of those he encounters.



Financially and emotionally spent, he must choose how his journey ends.



Does he remain the fearful boy of his childhood or does he accept a newfound self-awareness that might lead to recovery?



In the end, he understands that all paths to his future lead back to his past.



The Walker is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 128 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289928

Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0868T1K77

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WLKR

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Keiron Young was born in Consett, County Durham, UK in 1976.

He is a school teacher and also the founder of the charity Hiking 4 Health.



Email: keiron@hiking4health.co.uk



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About The Walker:Waking up to suicidal thoughts, Martin's life is unravelling quickly.After systematically dismantling his life, he sets off on a long walk to nowhere.With only the flimsiest of plans, he wanders along finding solace in the natural beauty that surrounds him.Accompanied by dark thoughts and the weight of his parents' worries, he finds perspective in the kindness and suffering of those he encounters.Financially and emotionally spent, he must choose how his journey ends.Does he remain the fearful boy of his childhood or does he accept a newfound self-awareness that might lead to recovery?In the end, he understands that all paths to his future lead back to his past.The Walker is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 128 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289928Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0868T1K77Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WLKRPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About the AuthorKeiron Young was born in Consett, County Durham, UK in 1976.He is a school teacher and also the founder of the charity Hiking 4 Health.Email: keiron@hiking4health.co.ukAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing