Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Walker" by Keiron Young

Waking up to suicidal thoughts, Martin's life is unravelling quickly.
After systematically dismantling his life, he sets off on a long walk to nowhere.
With only the flimsiest of plans, he wanders along finding solace in the natural beauty that surrounds him.
Accompanied by dark thoughts and the weight of his parents' worries, he finds perspective in the kindness and suffering of those he encounters.
Financially and emotionally spent, he must choose how his journey ends.
Does he remain the fearful boy of his childhood or does he accept a newfound self-awareness that might lead to recovery?
In the end, he understands that all paths to his future lead back to his past.
The Walker is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 128 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289928
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.8 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0868T1K77
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WLKR
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About the Author
Keiron Young was born in Consett, County Durham, UK in 1976.
He is a school teacher and also the founder of the charity Hiking 4 Health.
Email: keiron@hiking4health.co.uk
