CROOW Launches Creative Collaboration Platform for Remote Teams

The Company Offers Free Team Collaboration Upgrade for 6 Months in Response to Covid-19

Tampa, FL, April 02, 2020 --(



CROOW is a single easy-to-use platform built with a modern interface, with primary benefits to:



• Increase collaboration across teams

• Enable commenting and feedback directly on creative

• Speed up the creative review process

• Centralize access to creative assets and projects.



“CROOW was built for creative and marketing teams to enable greater collaboration and transparency across all team members. In our increasingly digital world with remote teams, CROOW’s tools help teams work faster, smarter, and more efficiently,” says CROOW CEO David Capece.



The CROOW app consists of core product features of workspaces, approvals, brand asset libraries, and time tracking.



• Workspaces enable users to organize and collaborate around a project, a client, a team, a marketing initiative, customized to how the user works.

• Approvals features smart commenting and version tracking so that users can provide feedback on creative (works on creative files, pdfs, and video).

• Brand Asset Libraries help organize brands with the most recent and approved creative assets including color palette, fonts, images, and templates.

• Time Tracking tracks time to projects and clients all within the CROOW app.



Users can get started and access all core CROOW features with the free version. Starting today and through April 30, CROOW is offering free 6 months premium access for individuals and teams of up to 25 with the code RemoteCollaboration. Register for free at CROOW.com and upgrade for free by April 30, 2020.



Jolene Rheault

720-237-9831



croow.com



