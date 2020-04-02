Bringing the Proven Power of Ratings to Work Life: Rate My Meeting Launches Free Online Meeting Feedback Tool. Have Better Online Meetings.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rate My Meeting Press Release

Rate My Meeting, an Amsterdam based SaaS startup, today launches a free online meeting feedback tool on their website www.ratemymeeting.co. The tool helps business professionals and organizations to measure how colleagues perceive each other's meetings with a 5-star rating. The tool is useful for business professionals and team managers: they are able to oversee their team members performance and can coach them towards better results. For individual users the tool is free, unlimited.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 02, 2020 --



Xander Groesbeek, CEO and co-founder of Rate My Meeting: “Today’s reality of online and remote meetings make it hard for everyone to have effective and inclusive meetings. Ratings have made many industries more transparent and trustworthy. Think about examples in the taxi business, in hotel market places and travel websites. With our free online tool, everyone can create the open, honest and respectful feedback culture that current and next generations of workers demand.”



Wouter Sleyffers, CCO and co-founder: “Based on our combined 20+ years of experience of running meetings, we’ve developed a tested framework to assess meeting effectiveness through soft skills. User feedback teaches us we help companies cut costs on meetings and get more shit done. We make Rate My Meeting available for free to contribute to effective and inclusive meetings in these difficult times of online and remote meetings.”



Rate My Meeting is based on extensive user tests. The tool collects feedback with a 5-star rating and detailed soft skills questions. The measurements gives users objective insight in their skills, clear tips and tricks on how to improve, and show their skills and overall rating to their manager, client or prospect.



The tool is specifically useful for business professionals and since today also for team managers: they are able to oversee their team members performance and can coach them towards better results. For individual users the tool is free without usage limitations. The team function is available for €4.99 per month.



About Rate My Meeting

Rate My Meeting is founded by two ex-consulting and ex-corporate meeting enthusiasts. It leverages combined 20+ years of consulting and corporate experience to reduce meeting frustrations and make for happier, more effective and more inclusive work life. It combines the proven power of ratings with deep domain experience to demystify the elements that make a meeting effective and inclusive. You can use Rate My Meeting for free, unlimited.



For more information visit www.ratemymeeting.co or email us at press@ratemymeeting.co.



Press and media inquiries

Wouter Sleyffers

CCO and co-founder of Rate My Meeting

Phone: +316 55 160 834

Wouter Sleyffers

+31655160834



www.ratemymeeting.co



