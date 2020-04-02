Launch of Free "LitPick Lessons" Downloads for Current Homeschooling Climate During Coronavirus Crisis

Press Releases LitPick Press Release

Educational subjects currently on LitPick Lessons include Careers, Faith, Reading, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), and new lessons will be added to various categories each week throughout the social crisis. Most of the starter lessons are designed primarily for students ages 8 through 12, while many have all-ages appeal for younger or older students. Lessons such as “Choose a Career Adventure,” “Find Your Future in Art,” and “Fun for Word Nerds,” each contributed by LitPick featured authors and publishers, are now available to print or download for free at LitPick.com. Baltimore, MD, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- LitPick, a national reading and writing initiative, is introducing LitPick Lessons - a collection of curriculum-based lesson handouts and teaching guides for parents, teachers, and other home educators - available now for free in response to at-home educational needs during the COVID-19 crisis.“LitPick has always been about promoting reading and writing, and with this mission in mind, we are very excited to offer LitPick Lessons. These lessons are specially designed around books reviewed and featured on our website,” says LitPick founder Gary Cassel. “They already promise to be a very popular LitPick feature, reinforcing reading and other educational elements during this time when so many students are learning at home.”Educational subjects currently on LitPick Lessons include Careers, Faith, Reading, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), and new lessons will be added to various categories each week throughout the social crisis. Most of the starter lessons are designed primarily for students ages 8 through 12, while many have all-ages appeal for younger or older students. Lessons such as “Choose a Career Adventure,” “Find Your Future in Art,” and “Fun for Word Nerds,” each contributed by LitPick featured authors and publishers, are now available to print or download for free at LitPick.com. Contact Information LitPick

