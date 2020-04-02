PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Sun Wind Snow

#BeautifulWellness Giveaway Launched by Female Entrepreneurs


Committed to boosting your health, two intrepid female entrepreneurs announced today the launch of their #BeautifulWellness Giveaway contest.

Alexandria, VA, April 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Committed to boosting your health, two intrepid female entrepreneurs announced today the launch of their #BeautifulWellness Giveaway contest. Kristen Coffield of The Culinary Cure and Dr. Holly Thompson of Sun Wind Snow LLC have teamed together on Instagram to offer one lucky person the gold standard for healthy eating and healthy skin - a package with Dr. Thompson's complete product regime for naturally healthy skin and a first edition signed copy of How Healthy People Eat: An Eaters Guide To Healthy Habits, by Kristen Coffield.

“The #BeautifulWellness Giveaway is designed to reinvigorate the country’s focus on healthy habits,” Coffield and Thompson explained in a joint statement. “We can all achieve beautiful wellness with healthy eating and nourishing skin care.”

People enter the contest by visiting the Instagram or web sites of either @KristenCoffield or @sunwindsnow.skincare. The total prize package is valued at $450. The contest starts on Wednesday April 1, and continues through April 8. One winner will be selected at the end of the raffle.

Contact:

Timo Platt Kristen Coffield
Sun Wind Snow LLC The Culinay Cure
Bozeman, MT 59715 Alexandria, VA
https://sunwindsnow.com (w) https://theculinarycure.com (w)
timo@sundwindsnow.com (e) kristencoffield@gmail.com (e)
Contact Information
Sun Wind Snow
Timo Platt
603-491-9792
Contact
https://sunwindsnow.com

