BeautifulWellness Giveaway Launched by Female Entrepreneurs

Committed to boosting your health, two intrepid female entrepreneurs announced today the launch of their #BeautifulWellness Giveaway contest.

Alexandria, VA, April 02, 2020



“The #BeautifulWellness Giveaway is designed to reinvigorate the country’s focus on healthy habits,” Coffield and Thompson explained in a joint statement. “We can all achieve beautiful wellness with healthy eating and nourishing skin care.”



People enter the contest by visiting the Instagram or web sites of either @KristenCoffield or @sunwindsnow.skincare. The total prize package is valued at $450. The contest starts on Wednesday April 1, and continues through April 8. One winner will be selected at the end of the raffle.



Timo Platt Kristen Coffield

Sun Wind Snow LLC The Culinay Cure

Bozeman, MT 59715 Alexandria, VA

https://sunwindsnow.com (w) https://theculinarycure.com (w)

Timo Platt

603-491-9792



https://sunwindsnow.com



