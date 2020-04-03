Clarion Events Media Host Urgent Discussions on Utilities' Response to COVID-19 Crisis

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Clarion Events Africa Press Release

The Clarion Energy Series runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of the Clarion Group’s largest portfolios. Cape Town, South Africa, April 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A series of four free-to-attend, live webinars focusing on how utilities are coping with the COVID-19 crisis will take place next week from 6-9 April 2020.The "COVID-19: Utility Crisis Management" webinar series will focus on power utilities in four regions, Asia, Europe, North America and Africa. The series is co-produced by five leading power and energy trade media titles and online portals: ESI Africa, Smart Energy International, Power Engineering International, POWERGRID International and Renewable Energy World – all part of Clarion Energy of the Clarion Events Group.The webinars are also supported by the leading power and energy trade exhibitions and conferences that Clarion Energy organises around the globe, namely African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, Enlit Europe, Enlit Asia, Enlit Australia, Indian Utility Week and POWERGEN India, DISTRIBUTECH India, DISTRIBUTECH International, POWERGEN International and POWERGRID International.#HeartForTheSector“Our utility partners have spoken and we have listened,” says Ross Hastie, Group Director Media at Clarion Events. “With our primary focus always on supporting them through the good times and the bad, our teams across the world have put together the 'COVID-19: Utility Crisis Management' webinar series to offer the best insights from around the globe from those who have dealt with or are dealing with the challenge of keeping services operational in an age of social distancing and isolation."He adds: “As part of our #HeartForTheSector campaign, this webinar series offers a platform for the sector to connect, share, strategise and plan for the challenges that utilities are currently facing, but also to look ahead at the post-pandemic realities. From the Clarion Energy team, working from home but still preparing for our series of power and energy events, we thank the men and women who keep the lights on and the water flowing!”The webinars will be streamed live across all five media portals from 6-9 April 2020 and will each focus on a different region and feature expert speakers from utilities and industry stakeholders from around the globe:Asia-Pacific – 6 April 2020 06h00 GMT | 14h00 (UTC+8)Europe – 7 April 2020 13h00 GMT | 14h00 (CET)USA – 8 April 2020 15h00 GMT | 11h00 (UTC+4)Africa – 9 April 2020 12h00 GMT | 14h00 (UTC+2)Webinar panelists confirmed so far include:- Shannon Jackson, Spokesperson, PNM Corporate Communications, USA- Ravi Krishnaswamy, Senior Vice President-Industrial Practice Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan- Rajesh Bansal, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Network Operations for BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, Delhi.For more information and to register for any or all of the webinars, go to any of the participating media portals:- ESI Africa- Smart Energy International- Power Engineering International- POWERGRID International- Renewable Energy WorldThe Clarion Energy Series runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of the Clarion Group’s largest portfolios. Contact Information Clarion Events Africa

