Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Gruffin’s Guide to COVID-19 - CoronaVirus" by Daisy Cleary

With the help of a delightful character called Gruffin, this book will help young children understand the COVID-19 - CoronaVirus pandemic.
Gruffin explains the virus in a friendly, childlike manner and gives children five special tips for staying safe from COVID-19.
This book will help children and parents practice safety and personal hygiene together.
Sold in support of the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
"Gruffin’s Guide to COVID-19 - CoronaVirus" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 24 pages / Large print
ISBN-13: 9781913653132
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B086MYY2TG
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GGTC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
