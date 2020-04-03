PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Gruffin’s Guide to COVID-19 - CoronaVirus" by Daisy Cleary


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Gruffin’s Guide to COVID-19 - CoronaVirus" – a fun-filled children’s guide by Daisy Cleary.

Thame, United Kingdom, April 03, 2020

With the help of a delightful character called Gruffin, this book will help young children understand the COVID-19 - CoronaVirus pandemic.

Gruffin explains the virus in a friendly, childlike manner and gives children five special tips for staying safe from COVID-19.

This book will help children and parents practice safety and personal hygiene together.

Sold in support of the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"Gruffin’s Guide to COVID-19 - CoronaVirus" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 24 pages / Large print
ISBN-13: 9781913653132
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B086MYY2TG
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GGTC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

