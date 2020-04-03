Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Gruffin’s Guide to COVID-19 - CoronaVirus" by Daisy Cleary

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Gruffin’s Guide to COVID-19 - CoronaVirus" – a fun-filled children’s guide by Daisy Cleary.

Thame, United Kingdom, April 03, 2020 --(



With the help of a delightful character called Gruffin, this book will help young children understand the COVID-19 - CoronaVirus pandemic.



Gruffin explains the virus in a friendly, childlike manner and gives children five special tips for staying safe from COVID-19.



This book will help children and parents practice safety and personal hygiene together.



Sold in support of the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.



"Gruffin’s Guide to COVID-19 - CoronaVirus" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 24 pages / Large print

ISBN-13: 9781913653132

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B086MYY2TG

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GGTC

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, April 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About "Gruffin’s Guide to COVID-19 - CoronaVirus":With the help of a delightful character called Gruffin, this book will help young children understand the COVID-19 - CoronaVirus pandemic.Gruffin explains the virus in a friendly, childlike manner and gives children five special tips for staying safe from COVID-19.This book will help children and parents practice safety and personal hygiene together.Sold in support of the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund."Gruffin’s Guide to COVID-19 - CoronaVirus" is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 24 pages / Large printISBN-13: 9781913653132Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B086MYY2TGAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/GGTCPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing