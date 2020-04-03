Local Pest Control Company in Burlington County Welcomes Newest Member of K9 Division for Bedbugs

Press Releases Flea Flicker Pest Control Press Release

Available throughout New Jersey’s Burlington and Camden counties for residential and commercial customers, Luke’s bedbug-sniffing abilities will help people determine whether they have bedbugs on their property.



Ryan Lees, owner of Flea Flicker Pest Control, made the decision to bring a bedbug-sniffing dog onto his pest control team because he wanted to provide customers with a more reliable method of detecting bedbugs.



“We’re so excited to have our buddy Luke on the team,” Lees says. “He’ll come in handy for folks who aren’t sure if they really have bedbugs or require a bedbug exterminator.”



Flea Flicker Pest Control’s K9 service is intended for cases where bedbugs are not visible, yet the property owner has reason to suspect the presence of bedbugs. For example, this frequently happens when a resident has recently returned home from traveling and notices unexplained bug bites on their skin.



In this type of case, a customer will call Flea Flicker Pest Control and request that they bring a dog to perform their bedbug inspection. Then, Luke will sniff out the scene and alert a member of the pest control team if he detects even a single live bedbug or bedbug egg.



“Luke can find even the tiniest, slightest trace of bedbugs,” Lees explains. “It’s almost scary how accurate he is.”



Once Luke detects a bedbug, Flea Flicker Pest Control begins the bedbug treatment and extermination process. The pest control company will develop a property-wide plan to neutralize existing bedbugs and prevent a total bedbug infestation from taking place.



Luke is a mixed breed of Blue Heeler (a.k.a. Australian Cattle Dog) and Rat Terrier. At 20 months old, he has completed his certification for Flea Flicker Pest Control’s K9 Division at one of the country’s top training facilities in Ottawa, KS.



Luke started his full-time position at Flea Flicker Pest Control on March 30, 2020. His bedbug-sniffing services are available throughout Burlington County, Camden County, and surrounding areas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



Contact Information Flea Flicker Pest Control

Ryan Lees

(856) 263-2490



https://fleaflickerpest.com/



